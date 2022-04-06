14 Twisted Dating Shows That Never Should've Been Allowed On TV

Related
thebrag.com
Tinder Swindler claims the Netflix documentary was about his ‘successful business career’
The Tinder Swindler himself, Shimon Hayut, has bragged that the Netflix documentary set out to expose him was, in fact, about his “successful business career”. The now-famous fraudster, who became famous through the Netflix true-crime documentary, posed as Simon Leviev, the billionaire son of a diamond mogul. Although...
Netflix Reveals the Future of Your Favorite Dating Shows, Including Love Is Blind
Watch: "Love Is Blind" Star Shake Apologizes to Ex-Fiancee Deepti. The good news is there's more Love Is Blind in our future. The bad news: We may have to see more of Shake. On March 24, Netflix confirmed that the cast of Love Is Blind's second outing will have an encore later this year when Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres. Like the first season, fans will get a status update on the couples who said "I do" and the other stars who weren't so lucky in love.
Love Is Blind’s Shaina Hurley Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Chris Lardakis: ‘Ride or Die’
She found her match! Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley introduced fans to boyfriend Chris Lardakis after calling off her engagement to Kyle Abrams. The Netflix star, 32, made her romance Instagram official on Sunday, March 13, after teasing her relationship status earlier this month. "My ride or die forever ♾ ❤️🔥 ✞," she captioned a […]
Love is Blind renewed for seasons four and five in major Netflix dating show announcement
Love is Blind has been renewed by Netflix for a fourth and fifth season ahead of its season three launch.The reality show’s second season debuted last month and was one of the platform’s most popular programmes.According to a statement from Netflix, it spent five consecutive weeks on the streamer’s global Top 10 list for English-language TV series, reaching the Top 10 in 54 countries after its premiere on 11 February.Following the show’s success, Netflix has decided to bring the programme back for further runs, which will each take place in different cities across America.A reunion show, Love is Blind:...
RELATED PEOPLE
Temptation Island and TV's Most Unconventional Dating Shows
Watch: "Temptation Island," The Dubrows' New Series & Matt's Debate. USA Network's revamped version of Temptation Island returns this Wednesday, March 16 with season four, bringing with it a whole other world of reality TV dating. The series takes four couples at a crucial time in their relationship, splits them up in two houses, and surrounds them with sexy single people to date over the course of the show.
Hello Magazine
Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap
Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Hello Magazine
Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news
Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are in Love! All the Photos from Their PEOPLE Photoshoot
Clayton Echard broke up with his final two women — Rachel Recchi and Gabby Windey — in Iceland and decided to try to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans, who had left after learning he had been intimate with both Rachel and Gabby. Clayton had also told all three women that he was in love with each other them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NeNe Leakes Alludes To Being Blacklisted After Posting Message About Supporting Black Women
Ex-RHOA castmate NeNe Leakes is now under the impression that her recent absence from the industry is actually due to being blacklisted.
Naturi Naughton Shares Photos From Her Gorgeous Wedding Alongside ‘Power’ Co-Star And Former TV Hubby Omari Hardwick
Naturi Naughton took to Instagram to share photos from her gorgeous wedding day, including an adorable pic with her new hubby as the two stood alongside the couple's friend and her former 'Power' TV hubby, Omari Hardwick.
Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Kardashian fans spot Alabama Barker, 16, wearing ‘stepmom’ Kourtney’s old $2.3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to Hulu premiere
FANS have spotted how Alabama Barker, 16, wore her "stepmother" Kourtney's old $2.3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to The Kardashians Hulu premiere on Thursday. Alabama showed off her fancy dress in a series of Instagram photos. The daughter of Travis Barker, 46, had long and curly blonde hair as she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Executive Producer Promises ‘Something That’s Quite Unexpected’ Is in the Works for Steffy
Unless it’s Finn’s miraculous resurrection, he seems likely to have a hard time selling it to upset fans. Bold & Beautiful executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell feels your pain. In fact, if anyone has taken Finn’s death harder than viewers, it’s him. The show has killed off a ton of characters over the years — here’s the long, tear-stained list — but he tells Soap Opera Digest that “it’s very difficult to make that decision. I loved working with Tanner [Novlan], and he and Steffy made an incredible couple…
Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo
Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
Internet in Stitches Over Calf Who Scares Fainting Goat in Clip: 'Too Cute'
"Aw, this is awesome," a TikToker weighed in with a comment on the clip. "I've never seen a cow so happy."
TV tonight: Steve Jones launches a property show with a twist
Channel 4’s new property series Perfect House, Secret Location. Plus: Joanna Lumley in a hot air balloon. Here’s what to watch this evening
Internet Slams Man for Laughing at Date Who Said Goal Was Marriage
"His opinion is unimportant," a Redditor commented. "But the public humiliation was uncalled for. At least you know you ain't marrying this a**hole."
Halo Cast: Where You've Seen The Paramount+ TV Show Stars
The video game that made me fall in love with video games was… well, Guitar Hero, actually. However, I still have fond memories of the first time I played Halo - an Xbox exclusive, first-person shooter set on a ring-shaped world infested with the genocidal alien race, the Covenant. Thus, you can imagine my reaction to the news that a live-action TV series inspired by the enduring franchise was coming to Paramount+.
Succession's Brian Cox Recreates Euphoria Bathroom Scene and We've Never Ever Been Happier
Watch: Sydney Sweeney's X-Rated MISTAKE While Watching "Euphoria" This is one crossover we never knew we needed. For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmy Live, Succession's Brian Cox got dolled up in his best checkered shirt and blue jeans to recreate the now iconic Euphoria scene where Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, has a breakdown in the school bathroom. And though the 75-year-old actor's best work is in HBO's other hit show Succession, this monologue comes in at a close second.
Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Is Selling the Family’s Home: ‘It Has Become Too Much of a Burden’
Kelly Rizzo has decided to sell the home she shared with her late husband, Bob Saget, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. "Kelly is in the process of putting their family home up for sale," the source says of the Eat Travel Rock host, 42. "While there are many happy memories they shared together with […]
BuzzFeed
841
Followers
907
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0