ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

14 Twisted Dating Shows That Never Should've Been Allowed On TV

By Kristen Harris
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxG51_0f0bHb2U00

From classics like The Bachelor to stranger-than-fiction concepts like Netflix's Sexy Beasts , dating shows offer some of the most binge-worthy drama reality TV has to offer.

ABC / Via giphy.com

However, even some of the most outlandish dating shows we have today are tame in comparison to the ones that were inexplicably allowed to air on TV in days gone by.

ABC / Via giphy.com

Here are 14 former dating shows that would never fly today:

1. In 2014s I Wanna Marry "Harry, 12 American women competed for the affections of a British man they thought was Prince Harry — but their bachelor was really just a lookalike named Matthew Hicks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHgj0_0f0bHb2U00

Hicks arrived to the estate in a helicopter, and he was attended to by security and a fake butler (who was really an actor) at all times.

Production even staged "locals" to interrupt the women and "Harry" on their dates to asks for pictures, and one contestant found a photoshopped image of him and the real Prince William.

Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Kimberly Birch, who won the show, said that she realized it was all a hoax when production told her to keep looking straight ahead while out walking in London. When she glanced to the side, she saw a souvenir shop selling masks of the real Prince Harry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NW6Ut_0f0bHb2U00

She told Splinter News , "I saw that picture and realized — I’m not nuts. Everybody here, on this set, on this production team, is crazy. I’m not. The whole time, you’re confronting them, saying, 'This is all set up,' and they’re like, 'Okay, yeah, you’re going crazy.' You’re so brainwashed into it that you go with everything in order to keep yourself feeling sane."

Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

She also said that a member of the production team posed as a therapist to talk to a few of the contestants who didn't believe Hicks was actually Prince Harry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ih30W_0f0bHb2U00

Only four episodes aired before the show was pulled due to low ratings, but the rest of the season was made available to stream online.

A year later, Birch said that she and Hicks remained friends, but they never pursued a romantic relationship outside of the show.

Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

2. In 2003, Bravo released Boy Meets Boy , which was supposed to be about a gay man finding his perfect match among 15 other gay men — but he wasn't told that some of the contestants were actually straight men pretending they were gay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdvQ8_0f0bHb2U00

Douglas Ross, the executive producer, told Advocate , "We felt by putting [the twist] in, we would get a much broader audience and have a chance to explore the sociological issues which are really important to us as gay producers."

Bravo / Via youtube.com

James Getzlaf, the show's bachelor, wasn't told that some of his potential matches were straight until the second-to-last episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPvCl_0f0bHb2U00

He told the Advocate , "I had no idea — they brought someone back from my past, one of the final three guys quit because he just hated my guts, I just did not know. And I thought, Do not give them the satisfaction of a reaction. That’s what my main goal was at that moment. They’re obviously going to tell me something that’s going to get a reaction, either good or bad, and I just figured it wasn’t gonna be good."

Bravo / Courtesy: Everett Collection

However, the gay contestants didn't learn the truth until after the eight days of filming had wrapped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K91Xt_0f0bHb2U00

To make matters worse, on top of spending the finale trying to figure out which contests were actually there for the right reasons, Getzlaf was pulled over by the police during his finale date with Wes Culwell, who ultimately won.

Culwell told Advocate , "We almost got arrested in Palm Springs during the carriage ride because they have an open container law, you can’t drink on the street. That was something the producers didn’t do much research into, so we were getting pulled over by the police and getting tickets written."

Bravo / Via youtube.com

3. In 2004, Fox's Playing It Straight tasked a woman with finding a love match from a group of 14 men — but the "twist" was that some of the men were secretly gay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZ5EK_0f0bHb2U00

If she chose a straight man in the end, she'd split the $1 million prize with him, but if she chose a gay man in the end, then he'd get the money all to himself.

The show faced criticism for forcing the gay men to perform straightness and reinforcing negative stereotypes.

20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

The US version of the show was pulled after only three episodes, but the UK version ran on Channel 4 in 2005 then again in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXrqL_0f0bHb2U00

The UK version was branded as "the reality game show that throws down the ultimate gaydar gauntlet."

Channel 4 / Via youtube.com

4. On UPN's 2001 show, Chains of Love , a person was physically chained to four contestants of the opposite sex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOXtU_0f0bHb2U00

They were recorded the entire time — Big Brother -style — and all slept in the same bed.

They were only given breaks to use the bathroom in private.

UPN courtesy Everett Collection

Through elimination, the contestants were unchained and sent home until only one remained — and the lead got to decide how much consolation money the rejects took with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oNr9_0f0bHb2U00

The lead had a box containing $10,000. After each elimination, a "locksmith" appeared and dished out however much money the lead said.

UPN courtesy Everett Collection

5. On The 5th Wheel , which ran in syndication from 2001–2004, four single people went on a group date, only for a fifth person — who could be anyone, including a celebrity or an ex — to crash it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yrqy_0f0bHb2U00
Syndication / Via youtube.com

The truly terrible aspect of this show was its tagline : "Where strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers become bitter, suicidal exes all on the same show."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ik9e_0f0bHb2U00

The host also referred to the show as a " human lab experiment. "

Syndication / Via youtube.com

6. In the 2008 NBC show, Momma's Boys , 32 women lived in a house with a trio of "possessive yet loving mothers who must help their complacent sons choose the perfect woman."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aFzi_0f0bHb2U00
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

One of the mothers made racist, anti-semitic, and fatphobic comments about the contestants on camera and told a producer that "it has to be a white girl.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYvDj_0f0bHb2U00
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

7. From 2010–2012, Jerry Springer hosted GSN's Baggage , in which three contestants presented the person looking for love with three Deal or No Deal -style suitcases containing their emotional baggage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FksNn_0f0bHb2U00
GSN / Via youtube.com

Then, the lead eliminated their potential matches based on the secrets they revealed, which ranged from "I use baby wipes instead of bathing" to "I am a cult leader."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOMt2_0f0bHb2U00

Other real confessions from the show included "I have a webcam in my bathroom," "I stole $10,000 from an ex," "I've been arrested 22 times," and "I used to be a pimp."

GSN / Via youtube.com

Reality stars including Flavor of Love 's Tiffany Pollard and Vanderpump Rules ' Jax Taylor appeared on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZaW5_0f0bHb2U00
GSN / Via youtube.com / youtube.com

8. From 2006–2010, MTV's Parental Control gave "disapproving parents the power to pick candidates to date their son or daughter and replace their current unsuitable love interest."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ih1mx_0f0bHb2U00

The parents would interview potential love matches for their child, and each parent would choose one person to send on a date with their kid.

In the end, the kid would choose if they wanted to stay with their current partner or date one of their parents' picks instead.

MTV / Via youtube.com

To make matters worse, the kid's current partner had to watch the dates with the parents who hated them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4XcE_0f0bHb2U00
MTV / Via youtube.com

According to Chase Thomas, who appeared as Klarissa's father's pick on an early episode , "the entire thing was pre-planned by the producers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXsOI_0f0bHb2U00

On Medium , he wrote, " It was filmed out of sequence over three days. There was no script, but we were often told what to say. Klarissa’s parents weren’t together anymore and her so-called boyfriend Jensen was just her friend...She told me that whomever she chose at the end would get a bonus payment."

MTV / Via youtube.com

9. From 2005–2008, the CW's Beauty and the Geek coupled up men who were defined by their intellects and women who were defined by their physical appearances to compete for a $250,000 grand prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKSKl_0f0bHb2U00

It was advertised as a "social experiment."

Katalyst Films / Katalyst Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

The fourth season added a woman named Nicole Morgan to the "geek" side and a man named Sam Horrigan to the "beauty" side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mw0xc_0f0bHb2U00

Morgan told Reality TV World , "I don't think that I realized how much people were kind of against the concept for a while... From the editing — without being specific — I feel like it was more about how we affected everyone else instead of how we were changing ourselves."

The CW / Via youtube.com

10. On Next , which ran on MTV from 2005–2008, five "daters" waited in an RV — the Next Bus — for their turn on a blind date with the lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBQBV_0f0bHb2U00
MTV / Via youtube.com

The lead could either choose to start the date or reject them to their faces by yelling, "Next!", and the next contestant in line would step up as a replacement — sort of like a dating app in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0bjn_0f0bHb2U00

After a successful date ended, they had to make a choice — either they could go on a second date, or they could get a cash prize equal to the amount of time they'd spent on their date.

MTV / Via youtube.com

11. On VH1's The Pickup Artist , which ran from 2007–2008, a "pickup artist" named Mystery taught a "boot camp" for men who had trouble with dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WyjD_0f0bHb2U00
VH1 / Via youtube.com

After the eight contestants arrived at the mansion in a mini-bus labeled "Destination: Manhood," Mystery taught them his techniques for interacting with women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230cJv_0f0bHb2U00
VH1 / Via youtube.com

One of the "skills" he taught them was negging — insulting women to undermine their self-confidence and make them more vulnerable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17P81P_0f0bHb2U00

Their lessons also included makeovers and kissing practice with Mystery’s "wingwoman" Tara.

VH1 / Via youtube.com

12. For Love or Money , which aired on NBC from 2003–2004, worked similarly to The Bachelor, but the winner could choose either a relationship or a cash prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299NOu_0f0bHb2U00
NBC / Via youtube.com

The lead didn't know about the money, and the contestants weren't allowed to tell them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NoDxx_0f0bHb2U00
NBC / Via youtube.com

If the winner chose money, then they were banned from ever contacting the lead again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7MK3_0f0bHb2U00

Additionally, eliminated contestants had to rip up checks, which represented the cash they lost out on.

NBC / Via youtube.com

13. From 2003–2005, NBC aired Average Joe , a Bachelorette -style show where the "twist" was that all of the woman's potential suitors were deemed to be "average."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZALOk_0f0bHb2U00
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The woman was falsely led to believe that all of the contestants would be conventionally attractive — and another twist came halfway through the season when a group of "handsome" men were added to the pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLOVR_0f0bHb2U00

The men remained divided between "Joes" and "hunks."

NBC / Via youtube.com

On the Average Joe: The Joes Strike Back season, Anna Chudoba became the first woman to choose a "Joe" as her winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzvrT_0f0bHb2U00

However, distance and contracts prevented her and Nathan Griffen from seeing each other afterwards.

Though they remained friends, Griffen began dating an old friend, and Chudoba remained single.

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Via Getty

14. And finally, on the 2006 MTV show My Own , the central seeker of love was a superfan of a famous musician who was looking for a partner who reminded them of their celebrity crush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YK9ZT_0f0bHb2U00
MTV / Via youtube.com

They auditioned six contestants to determine which one was the most similar to the celeb they dreamed of dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ewq3d_0f0bHb2U00
MTV / Via youtube.com

After a series of challenges, the remaining three had to perform one of the pop star's songs for the superfan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ctpV_0f0bHb2U00
MTV / Via youtube.com

Finally, the superfan eliminated two contestants and declared the winner to be, for example, "my own Beyoncé."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVY89_0f0bHb2U00
MTV / Via youtube.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Netflix Reveals the Future of Your Favorite Dating Shows, Including Love Is Blind

Watch: "Love Is Blind" Star Shake Apologizes to Ex-Fiancee Deepti. The good news is there's more Love Is Blind in our future. The bad news: We may have to see more of Shake. On March 24, Netflix confirmed that the cast of Love Is Blind's second outing will have an encore later this year when Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres. Like the first season, fans will get a status update on the couples who said "I do" and the other stars who weren't so lucky in love.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Love is Blind renewed for seasons four and five in major Netflix dating show announcement

Love is Blind has been renewed by Netflix for a fourth and fifth season ahead of its season three launch.The reality show’s second season debuted last month and was one of the platform’s most popular programmes.According to a statement from Netflix, it spent five consecutive weeks on the streamer’s global Top 10 list for English-language TV series, reaching the Top 10 in 54 countries after its premiere on 11 February.Following the show’s success, Netflix has decided to bring the programme back for further runs, which will each take place in different cities across America.A reunion show, Love is Blind:...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
E! News

Temptation Island and TV's Most Unconventional Dating Shows

Watch: "Temptation Island," The Dubrows' New Series & Matt's Debate. USA Network's revamped version of Temptation Island returns this Wednesday, March 16 with season four, bringing with it a whole other world of reality TV dating. The series takes four couples at a crucial time in their relationship, splits them up in two houses, and surrounds them with sexy single people to date over the course of the show.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Souvenir#Celebrity#Gay Men#Nbcuniversal#Abc#American#British#Splinter News
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Executive Producer Promises ‘Something That’s Quite Unexpected’ Is in the Works for Steffy

Unless it’s Finn’s miraculous resurrection, he seems likely to have a hard time selling it to upset fans. Bold & Beautiful executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell feels your pain. In fact, if anyone has taken Finn’s death harder than viewers, it’s him. The show has killed off a ton of characters over the years — here’s the long, tear-stained list — but he tells Soap Opera Digest that “it’s very difficult to make that decision. I loved working with Tanner [Novlan], and he and Steffy made an incredible couple…
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Halo Cast: Where You've Seen The Paramount+ TV Show Stars

The video game that made me fall in love with video games was… well, Guitar Hero, actually. However, I still have fond memories of the first time I played Halo - an Xbox exclusive, first-person shooter set on a ring-shaped world infested with the genocidal alien race, the Covenant. Thus, you can imagine my reaction to the news that a live-action TV series inspired by the enduring franchise was coming to Paramount+.
TV SERIES
E! News

Succession's Brian Cox Recreates Euphoria Bathroom Scene and We've Never Ever Been Happier

Watch: Sydney Sweeney's X-Rated MISTAKE While Watching "Euphoria" This is one crossover we never knew we needed. For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmy Live, Succession's Brian Cox got dolled up in his best checkered shirt and blue jeans to recreate the now iconic Euphoria scene where Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, has a breakdown in the school bathroom. And though the 75-year-old actor's best work is in HBO's other hit show Succession, this monologue comes in at a close second.
TV & VIDEOS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

841
Followers
907
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy