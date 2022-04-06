ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead Asian currencies lower

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0156 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 123.910 123.6 -0.25 Sing dlr 1.361 1.3593 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 28.785 28.705 -0.28 Korean won 1219.900 1212.7 -0.59 Peso 51.380 51.28 -0.19 Rupiah 14345.000 14345 0.00 Rupee 75.320 75.32 0.00 Ringgit 4.218 4.2085 -0.23 Yuan 6.374 6.362 -0.19 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 123.910 115.08 -7.13 Sing dlr 1.361 1.3490 -0.87 Taiwan dlr 28.785 27.676 -3.85 Korean won 1219.900 1188.60 -2.57 Baht 33.440 33.39 -0.15 Peso 51.380 50.99 -0.76 Rupiah 14345.000 14250 -0.66 Rupee 75.320 74.33 -1.31 Ringgit 4.218 4.1640 -1.28 Yuan 6.374 6.3550 -0.30 (Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi)

