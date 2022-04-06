Over $1 million In Grant Dollars Awarded To The City Of Eureka

Chemung, NY (WENY)-- A vacant elementary school in Chemung County is getting a second chance at life as a hands on innovation center. The new center will be in the old Chemung Elementary School in the town of Chemung. The goal is to allow kids to have hands on learning, and once they graduate, be able to go into a field that provides a living wage.

CHEMUNG, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO