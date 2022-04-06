ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, KS

Over $1 million In Grant Dollars Awarded To The City Of Eureka

 2 days ago

Over the past year, the City of Eureka has been awarded...

5NEWS

Cherokee Nation breaking ground on community center in Kenwood

OKLAHOMA, USA — Cherokee Nation and Kenwood community leaders will have a groundbreaking event for a 33,000-square-foot community center. The gathering will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25. The Cherokee Nation Woody Hair Community Center was named after the late first-language Cherokee speaker with roots in the Kenwood...
Kait 8

AEDC awards community grants to several Northeast Arkansas cities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) has awarded $4,753,478 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to 30 cities and counties in the natural state, according to a news release Monday. The grants were awarded under the General Assistance set-aside, which is part of Arkansas’ $18.86...
KPCW

Park City awarded $2.4 million to expand electric transit fleet

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration and was distributed by the Utah Department of Transportation. The $2.4 million will be used to purchase three electric buses and one electric passenger van. Park City Mayor Nann Worel said the grant will help Park City...
Daily Leader

More than $1.4 million in grants awarded to school libraries

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $1.4 million in Fiscal Year 2021-22 School District Library Grant Program awards to 672 public school districts. More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs will benefit from the grants. “As a former public school...
OutThere Colorado

$2.28 million dollars granted to help restore Hanging Lake Trail

Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), the group that uses Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve the state's natural spaces, has granted $2,282,000 toward restoration efforts at Hanging Lakes Trail. "The grant is part of GOCO’s Community Impact program, which develops and revitalizes parks, trails, school yards, fairgrounds, environmental education facilities, and...
NewsChannel 36

2.75 million dollars awarded to Waverly Central School District for Innovation Center

Chemung, NY (WENY)-- A vacant elementary school in Chemung County is getting a second chance at life as a hands on innovation center. The new center will be in the old Chemung Elementary School in the town of Chemung. The goal is to allow kids to have hands on learning, and once they graduate, be able to go into a field that provides a living wage.
