Over $1 million In Grant Dollars Awarded To The City Of Eureka

Campbell County — The Campbell County School board voted to approve an over $110.5 million budget. Included was also a 5% salary raise for instructional staff and a minimum wage hike for employees. The board is raising that to $13 an hour. Now, it's up to the board of...
SIOUX CITY -- The City of South Sioux City has been awarded a $5 million grant to support the construction of its $40 million wastewater treatment plant. The city said in a statement that it will receive the funding from the U.S. Department to Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The...
OKLAHOMA, USA — Cherokee Nation and Kenwood community leaders will have a groundbreaking event for a 33,000-square-foot community center. The gathering will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25. The Cherokee Nation Woody Hair Community Center was named after the late first-language Cherokee speaker with roots in the Kenwood...
BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit (VRT) announced it was awarded a $1.92 million federal grant on Tuesday from the Federal Transit Administration to purchase electric buses. VRT said the new buses will replace the transportation authority's older, compressed natural gas buses. The three electric buses heading to the...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) has awarded $4,753,478 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to 30 cities and counties in the natural state, according to a news release Monday. The grants were awarded under the General Assistance set-aside, which is part of Arkansas’ $18.86...
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration and was distributed by the Utah Department of Transportation. The $2.4 million will be used to purchase three electric buses and one electric passenger van. Park City Mayor Nann Worel said the grant will help Park City...
Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $1.4 million in Fiscal Year 2021-22 School District Library Grant Program awards to 672 public school districts. More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs will benefit from the grants. “As a former public school...
Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), the group that uses Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve the state's natural spaces, has granted $2,282,000 toward restoration efforts at Hanging Lakes Trail. "The grant is part of GOCO’s Community Impact program, which develops and revitalizes parks, trails, school yards, fairgrounds, environmental education facilities, and...
Chemung, NY (WENY)-- A vacant elementary school in Chemung County is getting a second chance at life as a hands on innovation center. The new center will be in the old Chemung Elementary School in the town of Chemung. The goal is to allow kids to have hands on learning, and once they graduate, be able to go into a field that provides a living wage.
