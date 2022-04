LCM (50m) On the 2nd night of the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy, 17-year-old Stephanie Balduccini threw down a massive new personal best of 1:57.77 to win the women’s 200 free. Balduccini, who has committed to swim collegiately in the United States at the University of Michigan, broke 2:00 for the first time this morning, then blew that time away tonight. She was out fast, splitting 56.95 on the first 100, and was able to hold it down on the back half, splitting 1:00.82.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO