Jason Momoa Teases ‘Fast 10’

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, it was clear that Jason Momoa is excited to be a part of the Fast and Furious franchise. So excited that he let fans in on what villain will be returning for the tenth installment of the franchise and what part he’ll play. We already know that the usual cast will be back. but Momoa spilled the beans and said, “I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never-I get to work with Charlize Theron. She’s amazing.” Momoa went on to reveal that he will be playing the “bad guy.” As a matter of fact, Momoa said the bad guy he plays has a lot of “panache.” This should be interesting. Fast and Furious 10 hits theaters in April 2023.

Do you think The Rock will come back to the franchise?

Which Fast and Furious films are your favorite?