Reports: Elon's Schrage expected to join Duke bench

Head Coach Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils have landed the commitment of 2023 top 20 recruit and top five combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The Australian guard is a member of the NBA Global Academy and projects to be a “one and done” prospect. He will in all likelihood declare for the 2024 NBA Draft after his single year of college basketball with the Duke Blue Devils. Scheyer has built two massively talented recruiting classes in 2022 and 2023 to start his tenure as the Head Coach of Duke.

DURHAM, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO