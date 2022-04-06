ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Reports: Elon's Schrage expected to join Duke bench

By Chris Lea, WRAL-TV Sports anchor/reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elon University announced that head men's basketball coach Mike Schrage has submitted his resignation as head coach after three seasons. Multiple reports...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elon, NC
College Basketball
Elon, NC
College Sports
Elon, NC
Basketball
Elon, NC
Sports
City
Elon, NC
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Dawkins
Person
Nolan Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Basketball Operations
defpen

2023 Top 20 Recruit Tyrese Proctor Commits to Duke

Head Coach Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils have landed the commitment of 2023 top 20 recruit and top five combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The Australian guard is a member of the NBA Global Academy and projects to be a “one and done” prospect. He will in all likelihood declare for the 2024 NBA Draft after his single year of college basketball with the Duke Blue Devils. Scheyer has built two massively talented recruiting classes in 2022 and 2023 to start his tenure as the Head Coach of Duke.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
53K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy