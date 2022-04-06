St. Louis County voters lament low turnout

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several voters heading to the polls in St. Louis County expressed disappointment over the low voter turnout Tuesday.

April municipal elections rarely bring out voters in large numbers. The turnout in St. Louis County was estimated at nearly 20% for Tuesday’s election.

“You can’t complain if you don’t vote,” said St. Louis County resident Jimmy Claussen.

St. Ann Mayor Michael Corcoran was among the voters casting their ballot at the St. Louis Election Board in St. Ann. He said low turnout in the past has led the city to re-submitting issues for a second vote in a future election.

“We’ve actually had some issues in the April election that were so close that we didn’t feel we had a definitive answer,” said Corcoran.

St. Louis County voter Alice Harding said, “I want my voice heard, even if it’s a little voice.”

