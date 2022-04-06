ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County voters lament low turnout

By Jeff Bernthal
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Oei5_0f0bGQoe00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several voters heading to the polls in St. Louis County expressed disappointment over the low voter turnout Tuesday.

April municipal elections rarely bring out voters in large numbers.  The turnout in St. Louis County was estimated at nearly 20% for Tuesday’s election.

“You can’t complain if you don’t vote,” said St. Louis County resident Jimmy Claussen.

Top races: Results in the April 5 Missouri election

St. Ann Mayor Michael Corcoran was among the voters casting their ballot at the St. Louis Election Board in St. Ann. He said low turnout in the past has led the city to re-submitting issues for a second vote in a future election.

“We’ve actually had some issues in the April election that were so close that we didn’t feel we had a definitive answer,” said Corcoran.

St. Louis County voter Alice Harding said, “I want my voice heard, even if it’s a little voice.”

To check area election results, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 2

Small amount of voters decide key issues in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Voter turnout was low for Tuesday’s Municipal Election, but those who did cast ballots made their opinions known on multiple key issues. In St. Louis County voters decided that the St. Louis County Executive should not be able to hold a second job while in office. Proposition B passed with 61 percent […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Deidre Pujols reveals surgery for brain tumor

ST. LOUIS–Deidre Pujols, the wife of St. Louis Cardinal slugger Albert Pujols, announced on Instagram that she was undergoing brain surgery Wednesday for a tumor first discovered last fall. The surgery comes on the same day that Albert Pujols made his spring training debut with the team after signing as a free agent on Monday. […]
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
5 On Your Side

Texas developer new to St. Louis breaks ground on St. Charles County warehouse

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A Houston-based real estate firm is entering the St. Louis market for the first time by developing a warehouse in St. Charles County. Vault Partners broke ground on a 75,000-square-foot flex industrial warehouse in Wentzville March 10. Construction on the project, called the Corporate Parkway Business Center, should finish in the fourth quarter of this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Turnout#Municipal Elections#Election#Mayor#St#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
FOX 2

18-year-old arrested for setting 8 vehicles on fire

COLUMBIA, Ill. – An 18-year-old from Columbia, Illinois was arrested for setting eight vehicles on fire on Tuesday, March 29. Police said James Hines is being held at the Monroe County Jail on a $100,000 bond for eight counts of arson. A warrant for Hines’ arrest was issued on Friday, April 1. The Columbia Police […]
COLUMBIA, IL
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX 2

‘Price Is Right’ tour coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – “Come on Down!” A tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular game show The Price is Right is coming to the Gateway City. ViacomCBS announced the first eight stops on what will be a 50-city tour taking the show on the road, including a detour through St. Louis. “THE […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy