Hightstown, NJ

Peddie defeats Hun - Baseball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Alex Stillwell went 2-3 with one RBI and two runs to propel Peddie past Hun 4-1 in Hightstown. Scoreless going into the fourth inning, Peddie (2-1) tallied two runs in the fourth...

