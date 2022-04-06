ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Irving scores 42, Nets beat Rockets 118-105 to move to 8th

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 42 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Houston Rockets 118-105 on Tuesday to improve their position in the race for play-in seeding.

Irving had 17 points in the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant added 18 points, Bruce Brown had 15 and Cam Thomas 13 for the Nets.

With Cleveland, Atlanta and Charlotte all losing, the Nets climbed into a tie for eighth place in the Eastern Conference, just 1 1/2 games behind the Cavaliers.

The No. 7 seed hosts a game to open the tournament. Kevin Porter Jr scored a season-high 36 points and Jalen Green added 30 for the Rockets.

