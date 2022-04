The Grantville City Council is awaiting a resignation letter from Alan Wacaser before appointing someone to fill his seat on the council. At the council's Feb. 28 meeting, Wacaser announced his resignation from the council because of customers at his business wanting to argue about city politics and the frustration of people living outside of Grantville trying to influence city business.

GRANTVILLE, GA ・ 23 DAYS AGO