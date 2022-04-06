ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brothers mourn mother killed by stray bullet: ‘No sense’

By Jay Dow, Sarah Vasile
 2 days ago

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Erick and Victor Soriano De-Perdomo stood in front of a small crowd Tuesday evening on East 188th Street, overwhelmed with grief and anger over their mother’s senseless death.

“She went to the store,” Victor said, “and she got killed like that? Like, there is no sense.”

Security camera footage caught a glimpse of 61-year-old Juana Soriano De-Perdomo just 24 hours earlier. She was fatally shot in the back by a stray bullet; she stumbled, fell against a glass door and then later died at an area hospital.

The fatal shot was fired during a dispute between two groups of people arguing on the sidewalk, police said. Soriano De-Perdomo had nothing to do with the argument.

“They took her from me,” Victor said. “That’s not right. It’s not.”

Both Erick and Victor said something needs to change.

Police increased patrols in the neighborhood, handing out fliers and asking for information. However, convincing people to come forward is no small task. Erick Soriano De-Perdomo said he hopes that changes in this case.

“If they’re your friends, give them up,” he said. “Because you know it’s wrong … it could be your family that got shot, too. And you would be looking for justice.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 43

Lin175
2d ago

my heart goes out to her family. May she R.I.P sending my deepest condolences 🙏🏽 God bless the family❤️ Eric Adams need to do better

Reply
13
F Sal
2d ago

No Cash Bail ruins another family's life. Don't cut the budget but reinforce the laws. Stop, Question and Frisk.

Reply
23
judgejuju
1d ago

everyone is angry about the rise in criminal activities and how illegal guns are out of control. Well if you want to help, you people need to start speaking up,if you know something, saw something, or heard something, say something. It could be you or your loved one next.

Reply
8
