Denton police arrest mother of 7-year-old who died Friday

DRC file photo

In connection with the Friday death of a 7-year-old, Denton police on Tuesday arrested the child’s mother on a charge of injury to a child, days after her boyfriend was arrested on the same charge.

According to a Tuesday night news release from the Denton Police Department, Sabrina Ho was arrested Tuesday on a charge of injury to a child, as part of an investigation into the death of a 7-year-old who died Friday. The release states Ho is the child’s mother.

Todd Lofton Shaw, the mother’s boyfriend, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child shortly after the child was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The release states police detectives interviewed Ho for a second time as an investigation into the child’s death continued, during which she admitted she was aware of abuse.

“Ho admitted she had been aware of the ongoing physical abuse Shaw was subjecting her child to,” the release states. “She also admitted to keeping the child out of school and intentionally neglecting to seek medical care for his injuries to conceal the signs of abuse.”

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Ho was being held in the Denton City Jail as she awaited arraignment. The Police Department’s jail custody report listed her bail was set at $500,000.

Citing the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, the release named the child as 7-year-old Phoenix Ho, a second-grade student enrolled in a local elementary school.

Denton police will release more information on the arrests at a Wednesday morning media conference.