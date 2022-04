NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A three-judge panel has blocked a new redistricting map for the Tennessee Senate. The panel said Wednesday that the GOP-controlled General Assembly violated the state’s constitution by improperly numbering the new districts. The 21-page ruling gives lawmakers 15 days to fix the problem or the judges will impose an “interim apportionment map” that will apply only to the 2022 election.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO