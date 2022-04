As St. Louis works to boost its credentials as a growing technology hub, city officials also are looking at how to best meet the city’s internal tech needs. On Thursday, March 10, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Dave Steward, World Wide Technology chairman and founder, hosted a tech summit for eight black municipal leaders, most of them from the South, to discuss how technology can be better used to deliver city services.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 23 DAYS AGO