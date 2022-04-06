Man, 49, Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Long Beach

Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A 49-year-old man was in custody today on suspicion of fatally shooting a 46-year-old man after a heated argument in Long Beach escalated, police said.

Kelly Bayloe was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was arrested near the 3800 block of West Imperial Highway in Inglewood on Monday, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement on Tuesday.

Bayloe allegedly approached a group of men in the 6100 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 9 p.m. Friday, got into a verbal dispute and fired some shots before leaving the scene, the LBPD reported.

Officers were dispatched about 9:15 p.m., and paramedics rushed Ryan Pearson to a hospital, where the Long Beach resident died from his injuries, police said.

Bayloe was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held on $2 million bail, according to the LBPD. Investigators have yet to determine a motive for the shooting.

The people involved in the argument also fled the location and detectives were attempting to locate them.

Long Beach homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.