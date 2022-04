The nationally-ranked William Smith College lacrosse team scored 11 goals in the first quarter and never looked back as they cruised to a 22-4 victory over Rochester Institute of Technology in a Liberty League contest on Boswell Field at David J Urick Stadium Wednesday afternoon. With their fifth straight win, the Herons are now 9-1 overall this season with a 4-0 record in conference play.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO