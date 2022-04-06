Ribbon cutting ceremony at William L. Foker Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The owners of Maggie and Moe's Poplar Flowers and décor have acquired the red barn at sycamore farmhouse. On Tuesday, people came out for the ribbon-cutting to celebrate Maggie and Moe's at Sycamore Farm. The barn will continue to be an event center, but the property next to it will now have a coffee shop.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 16 DAYS AGO