ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argos, IN

Ribbon cutting ceremony at William L. Foker Park

By Matt Nagy
abc57.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARGOS, Ind. -- The Town of Argos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Ribbon-cutting held for training & technology center

OAKLAND — On March 10, the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Garrett County Community Action’s new Training & Technology Center. In a ceremony led by Garrett County Diplomat Chair Connor Norman, the gathered dignitaries congratulated Garrett County Community...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Yale Daily News

Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates new mobile popup hub for the homeless

On Friday morning, the lot outside Una Iglesia para la Ciudad in Fair Haven crowded with residents, balloons and vans turned private shower rooms as Mayor Justin Elicker joined New Haven Housing & Homelessness Services Coordinator Velma George in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the city’s new pop-up services hub.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTHI

Maggie and Moe's at Sycamore Farmhouse ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The owners of Maggie and Moe's Poplar Flowers and décor have acquired the red barn at sycamore farmhouse. On Tuesday, people came out for the ribbon-cutting to celebrate Maggie and Moe's at Sycamore Farm. The barn will continue to be an event center, but the property next to it will now have a coffee shop.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Argos, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol Chevrolet celebrates with ribbon cutting

Bristol Chevrolet is celebrating a new era on State Street. The newly named dealership, which is also under new ownership, held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate new life at what was formerly Bill Gatton Chevrolet. Bristol Chevrolet is owned by Scott Graap and Steve Harrell II, who also...
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy