Paramount, CA

Two injured during shooting on 710 freeway in Paramount

foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening...

www.foxla.com

KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 freeway shootings in 24 hours leave LA drivers rattled

In the past 24 hours, there have been three shootings on Los Angeles freeways, and at least this point, authorities said they do not believe the shootings are connected in any way. "All three of them seem to be independent. They do not seem to be related whatsoever," Officer Marco Lizarraga, with the California Highway Patrol, said Tuesday nightThe most recent and third  shooting went down right after 5:30 p.m. on the 710 Freeway, just south of the 105 Freeway in Paramount. Sky9 was over the scene as paramedics appeared to load one adult and a child in an ambulance, the windows of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAL

Police: Two dead, four injured in New Mexico shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Six people were shot Monday afternoon in the Albuquerque Foothills, including two police officers. Two people died, including the suspected shooter. It happened on Montgomery Blvd., just east of Tramway. When police first arrived on scene around 2:17 p.m. local time, they found a female who had been shot while in a vehicle. While officers were at that location, officers heard several more gunshots nearby in the neighborhood. Officers then went down the street and found a male had been shot in the leg. Both victims are being treated at a local hospital.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Paramount, CA
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Teenager is shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27

A teenager was shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 7:52 p.m., police received 911 calls regarding the incident at 3055 N. Golden Avenue. The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Colton, was found on the ground suffering from several...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Missing 4-year-old boy found, mother arrested by LA County Sheriffs

A four-year-old boy who was abducted by his biological mother has been found by Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputiesEthan Rodriguez, who lives with foster parents, was abducted near East 124th Street and South Mona Boulevard in Willowbrook on Tuesday at 3:30 pm while his mother, Cristina Rodriguez, was visiting him, according to LA County Sheriffs. The two were seen walking in the area of 700 block of Rosecrans Avenue in Compton on Wednesday. Cristina Rodriguez was arrested and booked for child abduction. Her bond is set at $40,000.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

1 suspect killed, security guard wounded after robbery turns into shootout at Compton smoke shop

One of four robbers was shot and killed, and a security guard was wounded, during a shootout at a smoke shop in Compton, police said Monday.Authorities say three suspects are still at large after the shootout at a smoke shop in the 1500 block of South Wilmington Avenue just before 7 p.m. Sunday.Deputies called to the scene found a security guard outside the store, located in a strip mall at Wilimington and Greenleaf Boulevard, who had been wounded in the gunfight. He told the deputies that four men had entered the smoke shop and tried to rob it at gunpoint,...
COMPTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rialto woman dies after being stabbed; her sister is arrested

A woman died after being stabbed in Rialto, and her sister was arrested in connection with the crime, according to the Rialto Police Department. On March 27 at about 12:29 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call regarding a person being stabbed at a residence in the 1800 block of N. Sage Avenue.
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

Man fatally stabbed after altercation in Watts: LASD

A man was fatally stabbed in Watts Tuesday evening, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they’re investigating the attack as a gang-related incident. Deputies responded to the 13500 block of Maie Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing, and they found a 45-year-old man lying unresponsive in a driveway, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Three Early Morning Shootings Leave One Dead, Two Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three separate shootings left one person dead and two other people injured early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore City Police. Around 2:12 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of North Patterson Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers located a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Around 4:27 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Washburn at 10th...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

Woman wounded after shooting on 91 Freeway in Carson

One person was injured during a shooting on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Carson today according to the California Highway Patrol.The call came out in Carson as shots fired around 10:30 a.m. When officers got to the victims in their black Kia on the 91 Freeway, they found a woman that had been hit at least once and a man who was behind the wheel."The victims say that they were traveling eastbound on the 91 at Main Street when the suspect vehicle traveled along the right side of their vehicle and [fired shots] towards their vehicle. The suspect fled the...
CARSON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Police looking for suspect in 2020 fatal shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a 2020 shooting outside a southwest Fresno gas station. Police say around 3:08 a.m. on March 5, 2020, they responded to reports of gunfire near a gas station on North Parkway Drive. When officers arrived, they said that they found two […]
FRESNO, CA

