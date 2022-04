2022 Louisiana Railroad Days Festival in DeQuincy

I hope you've been able to take in some of this great, spring weather!. First off, the preliminary survey from the National Weather Service on the Arabi tornado is in and it will be rated an EF-3 with maximum winds estimated to be at 160 mph which puts it in the high end of the EF-3 category classifying it as a 'strong' tornado. The maximum width topped out at 320 yards wide and it travelled about 11.5 miles from just Southwest of Terrytown in Jefferson Parish on the West Bank and lifting in Orleans Parish just before Joe W. Brown Park. This makes it the strongest tornado to have ever hit the New Orleans Metro.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 DAYS AGO