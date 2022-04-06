ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weehawken over No. 19 Lodi Immaculate - Softball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 2 days ago
Savanna McHale tossed a five-hitter to help Weehawken take a 2-1 win over No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20 Weehawken, in Lodi. Weehawken (1-0) scored a go-ahead run...

