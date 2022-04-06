ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

St. Mary (Ruth.) defeats Hoboken - Baseball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kyle Watson went 1-3 with two runs to help St. Mary (Ruth.) defeat Hoboken 3-1 in Rutherford. St. Mary (4-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Baseball: Group classifications as teams return to the diamond in 2022

Following are the group classifications for the 2022 high school baseball season, as released by the NJSIAA. Barringer, Bergen Tech, Bloomfield, Clifton, Columbia, East Orange, Paterson Eastside, Fair Lawn, Hackensack, Paterson Kennedy, Kearny, Livingston, Memorial, Montclair, Morristown, North Bergen, Passaic Tech, Passaic, Ridgewood, Union City, West Orange. North 1, Group...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan defeats No. 18 Red Bank Regional - Girls lacrosse recap

Talia Blum’s four-goal performance helped Manasquan upset Red Bank Regional, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, 13-7 in Manasquan. Manasquan (2-1) took control early as it led 9-3 in the first half. Phoebe Matuch notched a hat trick along with two assists and two ground balls while Julianna Farinacci also scored three goals.
MANASQUAN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Sports
Rutherford, NJ
Sports
City
Hoboken, NJ
City
Rutherford, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Career game for Sophia LoPiccolo leads Jackson Memorial softball to key division win

TOMS RIVER – Last year, Sophia LoPiccolo emerged out of the canceled 2020 spring season as a promising young star. A few games into the 2022 season, LoPiccolo has thrown her hat into the mix of being one of the best pitchers in the Shore Conference. She already pitched a solid game over the weekend in an upset against Freehold Township, arguably the best public program in the conference entering the season. On Tuesday afternoon, she was...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Jamir Harris ready to run it back at Seton Hall

Jamir Harris is ready to run it back at Seton Hall. The 6-foot-2 graduate student guard told NJ Advance Media he plans to return for the 2022-23 season under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway. “I’m staying home in Jersey, man,” he said by phone ahead of his public announcement. “I’m coming...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Bradley
Person
St. Mary
NJ.com

Boys volleyball: Results and links for Wednesday, April 6

No. 1 Old Bridge 2, Piscataway 0 (25-14, 25-14) No. 3 Christian Brothers 2, Holmdel 0 (25-13, 25-16) No. 5 West Milford 2, Wayne Valley 0 (29-27, 25-11) No. 7 Scotch Plains-Fanwood 2, Plainfield 0 (25-7, 25-9) No. 10 Newark East Side 2, East Orange (25-8, 25-11) No. 12 Jackson...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Hackettstown over Jefferson

A six-run third inning propelled Jefferson to a 7-4 win over Hackettstown on Tuesday in Jefferson. Hackettstown opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first and held that lead until Jefferson’s six-run third. Hackettstown cut into the lead with three runs in the fifth to make it 6-4, but Jefferson let Hackettstown no closer.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Caldwell over West Orange - Softball recap

Caitlin Cetrulo went 3-for-4 with two triples and six RBI to lead Caldwell in a 19-16 win over West Orange, in West Orange. Caldwell held a 15-10 lead after scoring eight runs in the third inning. Ava Siedler went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBI. Ava Marchetta...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Results and links for Thursday, April 7

No. 1 Donovan Catholic vs. Barnegat, PPD. No. 3 Clayton vs. Gloucester Catholic, PPD. to 4/20. No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. East Brunswick, PPD. No. 10 Kingsway vs. GCIT, PPD. No. 11 Hillsborough vs. Watchung Hills, PPD. to 5/6. No. 14 Westfield at Elizabeth, PPD. to 4/8. No. 17...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Pitching & defense carry young Bridgewater-Raritan to victory over North Hunterdon

Bridgewater-Raritan head coach Max Newill started four sophomores and a freshman Tuesday against undefeated North Hunterdon. “We’re learning on the fly,” Newill said. Like any good teacher, Newill was pleased when his youngsters passed a test, which his Panthers did when they handed North Hunterdon (2-1) its first loss, 8-3, in a Skyland Conference Delaware Division game in Annandale.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Delran over Cinnaminson - Softball recap

Olivia Reissman recorded two hits and two RBI to help Delran take a 6-5 win over Cinnaminson, in Cinnaminson. Delran (2-1) scored three runs in the third inning to tie the game 3-3, and added on two runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-5 lead. Emma LaCour had...
DELRAN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
192K+
Followers
102K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy