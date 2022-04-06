ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See all the celebrities who wed in Las Vegas including Kourtney Kardashian, Britney Spears and Kelly Ripa

By Dan Roberts
The US Sun
 2 days ago
WHAT happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas. Especially if two partners visit and end up getting married.

For all the sin in "Sin City" there are plenty of saints saying "I do."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the latest celeb couple to marry in Las Vegas Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Kelly and Mark Consuelos kiss at their wedding Credit: Twitter/KellyRipa

And that includes a plethora of performers and other famous celebrities in love

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS SCOTT

Kourtney and Travis socked the world with their sudden announcement Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The most recent couple to certify their love in Las Vegas are Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Scott, who secretly said their I do's in a Las Vegas chapel early Monday morning.

This comes just six months after the rocker proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kourtney.

The couple were said to have tied the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel.

Despite Travis, 46, and Kourtney, 42, reportedly exchanging vows, The Sun can confirm the famous pair did not get a marriage license before the Vegas ceremony.

A source close to the stars also told The Sun that the event was held "just for fun” and not yet official.

BRITNEY SPEARS AND JASON ALEXANDER

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander Credit: Splash

Britney Spears’ life has been far from easy and drama-free and it seemed her first wedding would be no different.

The morning after tying the knot to her childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander in 2004, it was claimed “all hell broke loose” because the singer’s mom wasn’t told.

The marriage was annulled 55 hours after the 4am ceremony as it was claimed Britney “lacked understanding of her actions."

KELLY RIPA AND MARK CONSUELOS

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Credit: Getty

In 1996, after just one year of dating, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped in Vegas.

Kelly said Mark proposed one night while they were eating pizza and drinking wine.

The next day they dropped everything and headed to Vegas to have a wedding ceremony.

LILY ALLEN AND DAVID HARBOUR

Lily Allen and Stranger Things star David Harbour in Las Vegas Credit: Instagram

Lily and David pulled out all the stops when they tied the knot in 2020.

They said ‘I do’ in the celebrity-friendly Graceland Wedding Chapel and were treated to a performance by Brendan Paul, one of the strip’s most famous Elvis impersonators.

Shortly after the ceremony, the newlyweds ditched a traditional sit down meal to visit popular chain In-N-Out Burger with Lily's daughters, Marnie and Ethel.

It seemed Lily wasn’t concerned about spilling sauce or grease on her expensive Dior blazer dress or veil as she tucked into a juicy cheeseburger.

PAMERLA ANDERSON AND RICK SALOMON

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon Credit: Getty

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has been married five times and appears to prefer tying the knot in Vegas, as she’s said ‘I do’ there twice to the same guy.

She first got hitched to her longtime friend Rick Salomon – who made a fortune selling a sex tape of himself and Paris Hilton – at The Mirage Hotel in 2007

White petals were scattered around the 3,000ft room and Sade’s 1992 hit No Ordinary Love was played during the service.

Playboy icon Pam wore a minidress while Rick donned a black tuxedo and one of his signature black beanie hats for the 90-minute ceremony.

However, four months later the couple had their marriage annulled citing “irreconcilable differences."

CARMEN ELECTRA AND DENNIS RODMAN

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman Credit: Getty

Scary Movie actress Carmen Electra and her basketballer boyfriend Dennis Rodman joined the roster of celebrities who got hitched in Vegas, back in 1998.

But nine days later, Dennis filed for an annulment, claiming he was not of sound mind when he made the decision.

It followed reports from People magazine, which claimed the ceremony happened after “an all-night bender” in Sin City.

Dennis and Carmen reconciled and tried to fix things but a year later filed for divorce amid spiralling claims of infidelity throughout their marriage.

BRUCE WILLIS AND DEMI MOORE

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Credit: Getty

Not long after meeting in 1987, the pair headed off on an impromptu trip to Las Vegas, where Bruce popped the question.

The loved-up couple was wed inside their suite at the Golden Nugget hotel, with only a handful of guests in attendance.

Speaking in her 2019 memoir, Demi said: "We were moving to the gambling tables when Bruce said, 'I think we should get married.' We'd been joking about it on the flight there, but suddenly it didn't seem like he was kidding."

In 1998, after more than a decade of marriage, the couple released a statement saying that they were splitting up.

But the two remained close, and Demi is supporting Bruce in his battle with aphasia

NICOLAS CAGE AND ERIKA KOIKE

Nic Cage and Erika Koike Credit: Getty

National Treasure actor Nicolas Cage seems to be quite the fan of a wedding in Sin City as he’s tied the knot there at least twice.

The extremely secretive star got hitched to Erika Koike in 2019 but their marriage lasted only four days before Nicolas filed for an annulment.

He claimed to have been “too drunk” to have consented and later told The New York Times Magazine that he was “pretty upset” about how it ended.

Despite his marriage to Erika in Vegas ending badly, it seemed he wasn’t scarred from the experience as he married there again in February 2021

ANGELINA JOLIE AND BILLY BOB THORNTON

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton Credit: Reuters

Proving vials of blood are thicker than water, Angelina and Billy Bob got married after a two-month whirlwind romance in 2000 but many had their doubts.

With Angelina dressed in a green cut-off T-shirt and Billy Bob in a trucker hat, it looked more like they were leaving a movie set than a wedding venue.

The couple, who had a 20 year age gap, were married for two years before separating and getting divorced in 2003.

SHIA LABEOUF AND MIA GOTH

Shia LeBeouf and Mia Goth Credit: Getty

Shia and Mia first tied the knot in 2016 but parted ways in 2018 as a rep for the Even Stevens alum confirmed the news at the time.

They said: "Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."

The two first met in 2012 while filming Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. and would get married four years later.

Earlier this month, the on-again off-again couple welcomed their first child together as the actress was spotted without a baby bump.

Quickie weddings are a Vegas staple Credit: AFP

