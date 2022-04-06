Area youth try their hand at entrepreneurship

Luke Sutton reacts as he and sister Elle win first place in the taste contest for their special strawberry lemonade creation during the best business pitch and tasting contest at this year's Lemonade Day event. Their twist on the summertime classic, which included a surprise ingredient of vanilla extract and rich texture, wowed the judges. "This would be a great mixer," said Del Papa volunteer judge Jeff Wheeler. "I could definitely make something with this." Photo made Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent/The Enterprise)

For most, making lemonade out of lemons is mere metaphor – an eye-roll invoking cliché reminding us to never give up, make a negative into a positive, turn that frown upside down. After all, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. And on and on and on. Feel free to allow yourself an extra eye roll.

While all that may be true, for more than a dozen children in the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce’s annual Jefferson County Lemonade Day event, the phrase means just what it says. Last month they were handed lemons; then, they made lemonade.

And not just any lemonade.

They made concoctions infused with berries or other fruit flavors. There were surprise ingredients like vanilla extract and cinnamon. Some offered colorful syrups, poured in just before serving to create a swirl effect that is a treat for the eyes before it hits the palate.

But lest the metaphorical naysayers leap upon the chance to strike a blow to the optimist’s armor by concluding that it really does take more than lemons to make lemonade, there were some who stuck to the basics - lemons, water, sugar - their recipes diverging on preference for tart or sweet or the blended balance of both.

However, creating a winning lemonade recipe was just the tip of the iceberg, because the annual Lemonade Day contest is about more than tasting good. It’s about looking and sounding good. It’s a lesson in creative marketing, balancing cost with price point and finding the perfect product pitch to draw sales.

It’s about convincing all those who thirst that you’ve managed to turn that frown so far upside down they can’t help but want a taste.

In short, this is no ‘hand your kid a packet of Wyler’s and set them out in the front yard’ kind of situation. This is business.

It may only take lemons to make lemonade, but it takes brains and style to become a lemonade stand tycoon or any successful entrepreneur.

On Tuesday night, the eight team entries in this year’s contest took a step toward that goal as they presented their products and pitches in the best tasting and “Best of the Zest” business pitch categories. "Think Shark Tank," sponsor Mobiloil Credit Union’s Lori Higgins explained at contest start.

Three judges evaluated the entries in each contest category, awarding first through third places in the taste contest and a single Best of the Zest pitch winner.

The final test of the event comes May 1, when participants take their stands public, vying for sales using all their business and lemonade concoction skills.

“What are you gonna do when you sell that lemonade?” Higgins asked the crowd.

“Make money!” shouted a chorus of young voices.

Higgins emphasized the real payout isn’t just the money, but the lessons learned about “how to make money, how to save money, how to pay your bills and also the importance of sharing your money with someone who may need help.”

Those lessons, and the confidence built through seeing yourself try and succeed are the sweetest rewards of all.

kbrent@beaumontenterprise.com