ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What the papers say – April 6

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAZt8_0f0b8RsA00

The nation’s papers feature comments from Volodymyr Zelensky, reports about the Russian army and the plight of Ukrainian civilians.

Plans for Britain to develop hypersonic missiles with the help of the US and Australia take up the front page of The Times.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian lead on comments made during an address by Mr Zelensky to the UN Security Council.

Boris Johnson’s message to the Russian people is splashed by the Daily Mail.

The Sun says Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been “begging” celebrity friends for money.

The Russian envoy to the UN’s claim that Ukraine butchered its own people is front of Metro.

The Daily Mirror leads with the story of a Ukrainian mother writing her details on the back of her two-year-old daughter in case of separation.

The Daily Star reports Vladimir Putin is recruiting 60-year-olds to his army.

A Tory rebellion is brewing over the Government’s plans to go ahead with Channel 4’s privatisation, according to the i.

The Independent splashes a warning from scientists over the scrapping of Covid-19 surveillance measures.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports the US Federal Reserve will begin a “rapid” reduction of its balance sheet in May.

And the Daily Express reports on 3,000 town hall officials who each have a salary of more than £100,000.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson announces £100m in UK military aid to Ukraine

Britain is to send a fresh package of “high-grade” military equipment to Ukraine amid signs Russian forces are preparing for a new offensive in the east of the country. Boris Johnson said the UK would be sending £100 million of kit including more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank weapons and “precision munitions” such as drones capable of loitering in the sky until directed to their target.
MILITARY
newschain

Truss: The age of engagement with Russia is over

Liz Truss is set to tell her foreign counterparts that the “age of engagement with Russia is over” and declare that an agreement between Nato and Moscow which said the two sides “do not consider each other as adversaries” is dead. The Foreign Secretary will attend...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Us Federal Reserve#Daily Star#United Nations#Russian#Ukrainian#The Daily Telegraph#The Un Security Council#The Daily Mail#Sun#Un#The Daily Mirror#Government#Channel 4#Independent#The Financial Times#The Us Federal Reserve#Daily Express
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Russia
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
Reuters

U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on Russia move on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council is due to vote on Friday on a Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, but diplomats say the measure is set to fail because it does not push for an end to the fighting or withdrawal of Russian troops.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy