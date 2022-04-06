ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TX

POLICE: 18-month-old dead after hospitalization following being found unresponsive in pond

 2 days ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas — An 18-month-old child died on April 4 following hospitalization after being discovered unresponsive in a pond. On March 31, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff's Office...

