With the Jets plans most likely wrapping into some combination of an edge rusher and wide receiver with the fourth and 10th picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, they now can turn their attention toward how to build out the meat of this roster in Day 2. In a class that is considered very middle heavy, with incredible depth outside the top 15 or so players, New York has a great chance to capitalize on their two second rounders (picks 35 and 38) and the 69th pick in the third round.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO