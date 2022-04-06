Burrow to throw out first pitch at Reds Opening Day; Chase, Taylor also scheduled to attend

CINCINNATI — The reigning AFC Champions will be represented at the Reds Opening Day in Cincinnati

The Reds announced Tuesday that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and head coach Zac Taylor will all be part of the team’s home opener on April 12.

Burrow will throw out the first pitch to his coach, Taylor.

Chase will present second baseman Jonathan India with his 2021 National League Rookie of the Year award. Chase was named the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year in the NFL.

The Reds will play their first game of the season at Great American Ballpark against the Cleveland Guardians at 4:10 p.m. on April 12.

Cincinnati opens the season with a four-game series in Atlanta against the Braves. The first game against the defending World Series Champions will be on Thursday, April 7 at 8:08 p.m.

