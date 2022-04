BELLEVIEW — One person was killed and another seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on County Road 484 at Southeast 25th Avenue. The vehicles, a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, wound up in the grass of CR 484. Marion County Fire Rescue officials had to remove the driver from his Corvette. Officials said the...

BELLEVIEW, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO