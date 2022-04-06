ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker demanded ‘Elvis’ officiant for Vegas ‘wedding’

By Bernie Zilio
 2 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were apparently all shook up over the details of their Las Vegas “wedding” ceremony.

Page Six has learned that the two wouldn’t commit to exchanging vows at the One Love Wedding Chapel until owner Marty Frierson locked down an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate.

Frierson told us that following Sunday’s 2022 Grammys at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, he received a call around 12:30 a.m. from someone in the couple’s camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXT3b_0f0b7kEM00
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were adamant about having an “Elvis Presley” impersonator officiate their “wedding” in Las Vegas.AFP via Getty Images

“‘We have a celebrity coming in from the awards [show] and want to make sure you’re open. We looked at your reviews. You’re a five-star chapel, so we know it’s nice – but can you get us Elvis?’” Frierson recalled being asked. “So I’m like, ‘It’s kinda late, but let me see what I can do.’”

He told us that Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, were so adamant about “Presley” officiating that they “didn’t want to book” without confirmation.

“So I made some calls,” Frierson said, explaining that he has a few Elvis impersonators on hand – though not all of them are on call to work 24/7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLnGb_0f0b7kEM00 The owner of the chapel where Kravis said “I do” spoke to Page Six about their last-minute demands.Getty Images see also
    Kourtney and Travis did it: Do Las Vegas marriages really beat the odds? While the rest of of us wannabes desperately chase high-roller...

    Eventually, he secured the coveted officiant and relayed the information to the duo’s liaison.

    Worried that this could all be some sort of “prank,” Frierson then told the couple’s rep that they needed to book their service and pay for it online, just like everyone else. They obliged and informed Frierson they’d be at his chapel at 1:45 a.m.

    We’re told everyone, including “Presley,” arrived on time with no issues. Frierson said Kardashian and Barker – who came dressed in the same outfits they wore to the Grammys – were accompanied by four other people, who recorded the whole thing “from every angle” using their iPhones.

    Frierson also told Page Six that the lovebirds bought two bouquets of fresh roses from him that they combined into one big bouquet.

    “After they got married, they walked out onto the driveway, tossed the bouquet and sped off,” he shared, adding that One Love has since been swarmed with fans eager to take pictures of the establishment and touch the floral arrangement the stars left behind.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeGkg_0f0b7kEM00
    The lovebirds “sped off” shortly after exchanging vows at the Las Vegas chapel.GC Images

    Frierson informed us that his chapel is available for legal weddings, commitment ceremonies and vow renewals but did not reveal which service the couple purchased.

    “They came in with a white envelope, which is what Clark County gives, but I don’t deal with that part,” he explained. “The officiants take care of that part.”

    Page Six exclusively reported early Tuesday that Clark County records for marriage licenses and certificates does not show that Kardashian and Barker ever applied for or received one .

    “They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet,” an insider told us.

    Reps for Kardashian and Barker did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

