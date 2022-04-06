ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norah O'Donnell goes "Person to Person" with the cast of "Ted Lasso"

Cover picture for the article"Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell" brings viewers the most intimate type of interview, going beyond the...

Primetimer

Jason Sudeikis keeps a tribute to Olivia Wilde on Ted Lasso

Viewers of Norah O'Donnell's recent 60 Minutes segment on Ted Lasso spotted a framed jersey with the last name Cockburn on it. Cockburn is the real last name of Olivia Wilde, Sudeikis' ex and the mother of their two children. Sudeikis has repeatedly credited Wilde with his decision to pursue the Apple TV+ series.
CBS News

Jason Sudeikis on making "Ted Lasso" and the show's future

When actor Jason Sudeikis introduced coach Ted Lasso to the world nearly ten years ago, no one could have predicted the character's trajectory. He began as a silly ad-campaign for NBC Sports to promote soccer's English Premier League in the United States but the Apple TV+ show that bears his name has become a phenomenon.
Hannah Waddingham
Norah O'donnell
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CBS News

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad sharing life beyond cancer

The same day the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" bandleader received 11 Grammy nominations – the most by any artist this year – the love of his life was beginning chemotherapy treatments for her second battle with cancer. Jon Batiste and bestselling author Suleika Jaouad ("Between Two Kingdoms") talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about how their world was turned upside-down, and how they met adversity with an act of defiance.
Radar Online.com

‘Livid’ Norah O’Donnell Demanded Loyalty Pledge From Executives, ‘Begrudgingly’ Received It In Wake Of ‘Toxic’ Workplace Claims

CBS News bosses “begrudgingly” gave Norah O’Donnell their support as she was being exposed as TV’s newest Queen of Mean, Radar has been told. In a searing expose on the 48-year-old CBS Evening News anchor, it was revealed the O’Donnell — who is based in DC — had not gone to Ukraine like every other nightly news star (David Muir, Lester Holt, and Anderson Cooper), routinely subjected staff to demanding dress rehearsals, and flaunted her expensive wardrobe of designer clothes.
Popculture

Stephen A. Smith Goes off on Will Smith for Slapping Chris Rock

Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back his thoughts on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars. Early Monday morning, the ESPN personality went to Twitter to talk about the slap. Stephen A. posted a one-minute video calling out Will Smith for his actions during the live event. "What...
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
Deadline

Will Smith Attends Vanity Fair Party, Dances To ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ Following Oscars Slapping Incident

Click here to read the full article. The dramatic events at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony did not deter Best Actor winner Will Smith from attending the Vanity Fair after party, family in tow, to celebrate his first Academy Award. Earlier in the evening, Smith had stunned the audience and viewers at home when he walked on stage during the ceremony at the Dolby and smacked presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Later, after winning the Best Actor prize for King Richard, Smith did not venture backstage to make a statement...
The Independent

Chris Rock’s brother Tony tears into Will Smith during comedy show

Chris Rock’s brother Tony tore into Will Smith after the actor slapped Rock at the Oscars.Smith walked on stage to slap Rock, who was presenting an award at the film awards ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith.On Friday (1 April), five days after the incident, Smith made the decision to step down from the Academy following reports he would face disciplinary action. The decision has stripped him of his membership to the Oscars awards body.While Rock himself has said he is “still processing what happened”, his brother Tony – who is...
CinemaBlend

Shaq Shares What He’s ‘Hearing On The Streets’ About What Happened Between Will Smith And Chris Rock At The Oscars

While the Academy Awards always include a few viral moments, the 2022 ceremony was on another level entirely. This was mostly due to the infamous slap that occurred late into the night, with Will Smith walking on stage and slapping presenter Chris Rock on live television shortly before accepting the Best Actor Oscar. The discourse surrounding that event has been non-stop, and not Shaq has shared what he’s hearing “on the streets” about what happened between Smith and Rock at the Oscars.
CBS News

CBS News

