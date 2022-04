POUGHKEEPSIE – The city has announced a new operating schedule for the transfer station at 26 Howard Street. The station will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, with the last weigh-in on all the days at 1:30 p.m.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO