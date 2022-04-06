ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir is one of the NFL Draft’s best pass catchers. The star wideout recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout...

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals He Reached Out To Legendary Wide Receiver

In December 2021, former NFL star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was asked about a potential comeback to the league. “Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me,” Fitzgerald said, via the Arizona Cardinals’ official website. It was a bummer for fans to hear as they hoped to see Fitz give it one last go.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce They’ve Re-Signed Key Offensive Weapon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to address their offense via free agency. On Friday, the team officially announced that it has re-signed running back Giovani Bernard. After spending nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers in 2021. During his first season in Tampa Bay, he had 58 rushing yards and 123 receiving yards.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Brett Favre allegations

Brett Favre may go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history but his post-playing career is starting to fill up with scandals and unsavory developments. The latest one dropped Tuesday as a new report from Mississippi Today outlines the Green Bay Packers great’s connection to some shady dealings in state politics and drug projects.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ quarterback room shrinks with this player hitting the transfer portal

KJ Jefferson is the unquestioned starting quarterback for Arkansas heading into the 2022 season. The question this spring is who would be his primary No. 2. Three healthy players were fighting the the job, led by last year’s No. 2 Malik Hornsby, although Hornsby has spent a good chunk of spring practice getting reps at wide receiver, too, in order for Arkansas to use his speed and athleticism more often. Now the job is down to Hornsby and South Florida transfer Cade Fortin after sophomore Lucas Coley announced his entry into the transfer portal Wednesday. Fortin is a walk-on. “I would like to say thank you to the University of Arkansas,” Coley wrote in his announcement. “Thank you to the coaching, nutrition and academic staff, and especially the welcoming Razorback fan base.” Coley was a four-star recruit out of San Antonio two years ago. He picked Arkansas over Virginia Tech, Houston, Illinois and others. He did not play during his stay at Arkansas and will transfer will four years of eligibility left.
ARKANSAS STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Kevin Ventura Cortes, TE, Concordia St Paul | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Kevin Ventura Cortes the athletic tight end from Concordia St Paul recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams. Learn more about the 2022 NFL Draft Prospect and also learn about Kevin’s opportunity with the WWE! Kevin aka Chico Suave recently attended a WWE tryout in Dallas, Texas and you can learn a little more about his trip.
NFL
The Spun

Matt Corral Expects To Visit With 4 NFL Teams

The 2022 NFL draft sits just a few weeks away, which means teams and players are having final meetings. That includes potential first-round pick Matt Corral. The former Ole Miss star quarterback is one of the top prospects in this year’s draft and has already met with a handful of NFL teams.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Eddie Graham, DB, Tennessee State | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Eddie Graham the play-making defensive back from Tennessee State University recently sat down with Jimmy Williams of NFL Draft Diamonds. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview only on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button below!. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: Dolphins had a player who practiced every day reeking of alcohol

Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a vivid example of how much the NFL is willing to tolerate from a player if he helps his team win. Campbell described a time during his tenure with the Dolphins when the team had a player who routinely showed up to practice after drinking, but he said the Dolphins accepted it because of the player’s production.
MIAMI, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for April 7, 2022 | Daily Workouts, Roster Cuts, Signings, and Trades

Cardinals signed WR Antoine Wesley to a one year deal. Texans have been fielding trade offers for WR Brandin Cooks. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX

