Utility companies across New Jersey are urging their customers to take advantage of assistance programs after the winter shutoff moratorium was lifted Tuesday. More than 850,000 residential gas and electric customers owe more than $660 million, much of which emanates from prolonged economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities said. More than 157,000 overdue residential water accounts also owe a total of more than $50 million.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 DAYS AGO