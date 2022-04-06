ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Defense Raises Mistrial Possibility in Parkland School Shooting Case

NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter just two days of jury selection in the Parkland school shooting penalty trial, defense attorneys could be requesting that the process start all over again. Judge...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Va. Woman on Trial for Allegedly Killing Mom and Sister Heard on Recorded Call Crying Over Their Deaths

On July 14, 2017, a mother and daughter were found dead in their $1.3 million home in upscale McLean, Virginia. Those who knew Pamela Hargan, 63, and her youngest daughter, Helen, 23, a recent graduate of Southern Methodist University, were shocked when authorities announced that they believed Helen had shot and killed her mother before turning the gun on herself.
MCLEAN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Mistrial
Law & Crime

Mother Charged After Surviving Failed Murder-Suicide That Claimed Life of 4-Year-Old Daughter at Florida Resort: Sheriff

A Florida woman who allegedly poisoned herself and her daughter is now charged with the girl’s death after surviving what law enforcement officials believe to be a failed murder-suicide attempt, authorities announced on Wednesday. Jacinda Decaro, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 4-year-old daughter...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Fatally Strangling Sister in Opa-locka

A man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly confessed to fatally strangling his sister at her Opa-locka home, authorities said. Daniel Alonso-Perez, 66, was arrested Sunday on a second-degree murder charge, an arrest report said. According to the report, Alonso-Perez had gone to his sister's home in the...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
fox40jackson.com

Freed to Kill: How a notorious serial killer escaped his death row

Fox Nation’s new five-part series, “Freed to Kill,” takes a deep dive into the investigation behind one of the country’s most “sadistic” serial killers, Kenneth Allen McDuff. In 1992, U.S. Marshal Parnell McNamara and U.S. District Attorney Bill Johnston were investigating the mysterious abduction...
WACO, TX
NPR

A jury will decide if the Parkland gunman gets the death penalty

A trial begins today in Florida for the gunman who killed 17 people and injured 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It's the beginning of jury selection for the sentencing phase for Nikolas Cruz. NPR's Greg Allen has been following this story since the day of the shootings more than four years ago. He joins us now from Miami. Greg, can you just remind us of the events that have led up to this sentencing phase?
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy