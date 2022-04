Five years after the two lone bidders won the La Jolla Shores acreage, General Atomic was able to pick up similarly desirable property on Torrey Pines Mesa for its huge lab, the first onto the mesa of a now-familiar wall of high-tech palaces. General Atomic fared even better than the developers at the shores — its 320 acres of pueblo land came from the city free of charge.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO