NBA

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Reaches 20 points

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hunter produced 20 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two...

www.cbssports.com

Related
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Pumped His Fist When He Was Informed That He Hasn't Lost To The Knicks Since 2013: "I Got Something To Talk About On Twitter Now."

Kevin Durant choosing to go to the Brooklyn Nets when there was a widespread belief among the Knicks' fanbase that he would join them in free agency remains a thorn in the side of Knicks fans to this day. They can take some comfort in the fact that KD and the Nets haven't accomplished their goal of winning a championship yet, and a lot of those fans take great efforts to try and troll KD on social media as well.
NBA
Yardbarker

Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby Targeting Sunday Return

The Toronto Raptors are going to take things a little easy on Fred VanVleet as the season comes to a close. The 28-year-old guard will miss Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers for rest, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. While no decision has been made on VanVleet's availability moving forward, Nurse said he sees no real difference between the fifth seed and the sixth seed in the conference and it's unlikely Toronto is going to push VanVleet too hard over the final three games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Precious Achiuwa drills five threes in win Thursday

Precious Achiuwa recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block, and five turnovers in 40 minutes in Thursday's win over the 76ers. Fantasy Impact:. With the Raptors shorthanded, Achuiwa knocked down a career-high five threes in his first start since March...
NBA
WDBO

LeBron James to miss Lakers' final 2 games with ankle injury

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — LeBron James will miss the final two games of the Los Angeles Lakers' season with a sprained left ankle, almost certainly preventing him from winning his second NBA scoring title. The Lakers made the announcement Friday before they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Fg
numberfire.com

Raptors starting Precious Achiuwa for inactive Fred VanVleet on Thursday

Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Achiuwa will make his 28th start after Fred VanVleet was held out for rest reasons. In a matchup against a Sixers' team ranked 13th in points allowed inside, our models project Achiuwa to score 20.9 FanDuel points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Leads way in rout of former club

McCollum contributed 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 127-94 win over the Trail Blazers. The 30-year-old guard got some sweet revenge against the team that traded him earlier this season, leading the Pelicans in scoring in a game they dominated from the second quarter on. McCollum has looked sharp since missing two games in March due to a stint in the COVID-19 protocols, averaging 24.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.7 steals over the last 12 games.
PORTLAND, OR
KEYT

CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans beat Blazers 127-94

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points in 29 minutes against his former team, and the New Orleans Pelicans moved closer to clinching a home play-in game with a 127-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Jonas Valanciunas, who returned from a sore right ankle, scored 14 points in 21 minutes for the Pelicans, who were without leading scorer Brandon Ingram because of his tight right hamstring. But the Pelicans wound up not needing any of their starters on the floor for as many as 30 minutes against a reeling Blazers team that had a patchwork lineup and lost its ninth straight. Drew Eubanks led Portland with 20 points.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Bounces back with 29 points

Smart notched 29 points (10-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 127-121 loss to Milwaukee. Smart came into the contest probable due to a sprained right ankle and had scored in single digits in back-to-back games, but he overcame both of those issues to register a season-high 29 points. The Celtics were without Jayson Tatum (knee), which likely played a role in Smart's increased offensive production, but either way, it's still a positive sign to see the point guard finding an offensive rhythm ahead of the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (back) expected back Friday for Suns

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (back) is not on the injury report for Friday versus the Utah Jazz. The Suns held out Booker, Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, and Deandre Ayton on Wednesday in the second leg of a back-to-back, but they are all set to return for Friday's contest. Cam Payne and Cameron Johnson will return to the bench while Booker and Paul reclaim their spots in the starting lineup.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Hawks' Lou Williams: Questionable at Miami

Williams (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Williams continues to periodically miss time down the stretch. An absence could open up more time for Delon Wright, Kevin Huerter and Skylar Mays.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Records double-double in loss

Howard recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 128-112 loss to the Warriors. None of LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot), Russell Westbrook (shoulder) or Carmelo Anthony (illness) played for the Lakers on Thursday, but Howard continued his late-season surge in playing time by starting for the 11th time in the Lakers' past 12 contests. He recorded his second double-double in five games and led all players with 12 boards in the loss. Howard is averaging 12.2 points and 8.6 boards over the five-game stretch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double in loss

Embiid put up 30 points (10-22 FG, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a 119-114 loss to Toronto on Thursday. Embiid dropped 29-plus points for the 13th time in his last 16 games including a combined 119 points in his last three. The five-time All-Star continues to make his final push in the MVP race with just two regular-season games remaining.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Expected back Friday

Booker is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against Utah. The Suns' initial injury report is completely clear, indicating that each of the the players who rested Wednesday night will be back to availability. Assuming Booker plays Friday, he could be rested again for the regular-season finale Sunday against Sacramento.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Sticking around with Utah

Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
NBA
numberfire.com

Yuta Watanabe quad) doubtful for Raptors' Thursday game against 76ers

Toronto Raptors power forward Yuta Watanabe (quad) is doubtful to play in Thursday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Watanabe has already missed three straight games with left quad soreness. Expect Precious Achiuwa to log more minutes against a Philly unit allowing a 109.9 defensive rating if Watanabe is ruled out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

