Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gasconade, Montgomery, Osage, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 23:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. Target Area: Middlesex; Somerset The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Raritan River At Manville affecting Somerset and Middlesex Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Raritan River At Manville. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, At this level, inundation begins in Dukes Park in Manville. At 12.0 feet, Cautionary/Action stage is reached. Roads and trails flood within Dukes Park. At 13.0 feet, Southside Avenue in Somerville floods. At 15.0 feet, Dukes Parkway begins to flood in Hillsborough. At 16.0 feet, Lincoln Avenue in the Lost Valley section of Manville floods. At 17.0 feet, Street and roadway flooding increases across the Manville area. The Van Veghten Bridge and Main Street in Manville are flooded as well as 5th Street in Somerville. The amount of flooding can vary from event to event and can be affected by the amount of water in the Millstone. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Friday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 09/21/1989. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 am) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Stg Time Date Raritan River Manville 14.0 15.8 Fri 9 am 9.1 6.7 16.0 2pm 4/08

