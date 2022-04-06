Young Thunder Players Stage Comeback Win in Home Finale

A very young group of Oklahoma City Thunder players played almost the entire game, and used a 26-2 fourth quarter run to come from behind and beat the Portland Trail Blazers 98-94 on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder trailed by as many as 19 points, but dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Portland 31-12 to get the win.

Jaylen Hoard, on a 10-day contract with OKC, had 24 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Thunder.

Isaiah Roby added 18 points and 6 rebounds, and those two were among four Thunder players who played at least 40 minutes.

Vit Krejci had 11 points, and a pair of freshly acquired players from the OKC Blue played well also.

Georgios Kalaitzakis had 17 points and Zavier Simpson added 10 points, as did Olivier Sarr, who added 12 rebounds.

The Thunder outshot Portland 48 percent to 42 percent and forced 17 Blazers turnovers.

The Thunder improve to 24-55 and won their last two home games and three of their last five.

OKC finishes the season with a three-game road trip, starting Wednesday night at Utah at 8:00 pm.

