General Motors’ logistics brand BrightDrop has announced the official names of its EV410 and EV600 electric delivery vans: Zevo 400 and Zevo 600. GM Authority assumed the ‘Zevo’ name would be applied to the BrightDrop EV410 and EV600 vans after we dug up GM trademark filings for the terms “BrightDrop Zevo,” “BrightDrop Zevo 600,” and “BrightDrop Zevo 400.” GM previously only referred to its two new electric delivery vans as the EV410 and EV600, however these rather generic names were only intended as placeholders. The Zevo name, by comparison, is a bit more memorable and will therefore help GM to properly market these vans as they enter series production at its CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada later this year.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO