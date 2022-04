AGAWAM – The Westfield High School boys volleyball team is just four games into the regular season but the Bombers already appear to be rounding into midseason form. Westfield exploded onto Agawam’s home court Wednesday night with two straight dominating sets of volleyball between two unbeatens and then pulled away midway through the third set to sweep the Brownies, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16.

AGAWAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO