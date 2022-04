AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron is accepting applications for Make it at Myers, its free pre-college art program at the Myers School of Art this summer. The two-week, in-person program is open to current high school sophomores and juniors who are interested in art and design. The program showcases how the university works across disciplines and includes open studios in the areas of ceramics, photography, painting/drawing, maker lab and graphic design. Several field trips to area museums and galleries are also included in the experience.

