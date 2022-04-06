ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Wickstrom takes newly created judge spot

By Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 2 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — A newly created judge position in Eau Claire County will be held by local attorney Beverly Wickstrom, who ran uncontested in Tuesday’s election.

Wickstrom, currently a partner at law firm of Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs, will become the county’s Branch 6 judge. This is the first new circuit court the state has authorized the county to create since 1994.

Also in Tuesday’s election, Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds ran uncontested in his bid for re-election to Branch 1.

Judge Thomas M. Hruz also won re-election to his seat on the District 3 Court of Appeals without facing a challenger.

Barron County Judge James Babler, Pierce County Judge Elizabeth Rohl and St. Croix County Judge R. Michael Waterman all won another term without facing an opponent on Tuesday.

Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna of Ladysmith won the Rusk County judge seat currently held by Steven P. Anderson, who opted not to seek re-election.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eau Claire County, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Ladysmith, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire County, WI
Government
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Rusk#Gingras Thomsen Wachs
WJLA

Judge rules newly-drawn Md. congressional district map unconstitutional, orders re-do

A judge has ruled Maryland’s newly drawn Congressional district map to be unconstitutional and is directing the State Legislature to draw new boundaries. The ruling, a 94 page court order, concludes that the 2021 congressional redistricting plan drawn by Maryland’s Democrat-controlled legislature is unconstitutional. It sided with the Republican plaintiffs who held up the convoluted lines of the Maryland’s congressional map as proof of extreme gerrymanderingignoring geographic and jurisdictional boundariespicking and choosing voters and neighborhoods to favor Democrats.
MARYLAND STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Congress Needs to Confirm a PTO Leader, Newly Retired Judge Says

Kathleen O’Malley discusses hot patent issues after retirement. One of the biggest issues facing the intellectual property space now is not having a confirmed leader of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, retired Federal Circuit Judge Kathleen M. O’Malley says. While the agency has been operating well under...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
3K+
Followers
190
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy