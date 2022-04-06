Wickstrom takes newly created judge spot

EAU CLAIRE — A newly created judge position in Eau Claire County will be held by local attorney Beverly Wickstrom, who ran uncontested in Tuesday’s election.

Wickstrom, currently a partner at law firm of Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs, will become the county’s Branch 6 judge. This is the first new circuit court the state has authorized the county to create since 1994.

Also in Tuesday’s election, Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds ran uncontested in his bid for re-election to Branch 1.

Judge Thomas M. Hruz also won re-election to his seat on the District 3 Court of Appeals without facing a challenger.

Barron County Judge James Babler, Pierce County Judge Elizabeth Rohl and St. Croix County Judge R. Michael Waterman all won another term without facing an opponent on Tuesday.

Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna of Ladysmith won the Rusk County judge seat currently held by Steven P. Anderson, who opted not to seek re-election.