Norman, OK

Larry Heikkila defeats incumbent Breea Clark in runoff race for Norman mayor

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 2 days ago

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Larry Heikkila has won the runoff race for Norman mayor, defeating incumbent Breea Clark.

An unofficial vote count shows that Heikkila won 12,999 votes (53 percent) to Clark’s 11,346 votes (47 percent).

Oklahomans vote: April 5 elections

Heikkila’s campaign website states that his municipal government experience includes 17 years with the City of Norman as street supervisor, personnel analyst and safety manager; nine years experience with the University of Oklahoma Physical Plant, as well as eight as the supervisor of roads and roofs; and five years experience with Cleveland County government as a board member for the Excise Board and the Equalization Board. He is also newly appointed to the Cleveland County Industrial Authority.

Clark became Norman’s 60th mayor in 2019 after serving three years as Ward 6 Councilor. She recently stood against the proposed turnpike expansion that many Norman residents have spoken out against.

In another Norman race, Helen Grant won the councilmember Ward 4 seat with 1,364 votes (54 percent) to Gale Hobson’s 1,143 votes (46 percent).

