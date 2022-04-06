ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Informational meetings on Wood County Schools Bond Levy held

By Kirk Greenfield
WTAP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first of three informational meetings for the public was held Tuesday evening at Williamston High School. Wood County School Superintendent Will...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Douglas County School Board To Select New Superintendent At Tuesday Meeting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County School Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday night to discuss several things as well as select a new superintendent. Earlier this month, candidates Erin Kane and Danny Winsor were interviewed by the board. The board, ruled by a conservative majority, fired superintendent Corey Wise last month. The board is also expected to discuss a mill bond and a lawsuit they face resulting from their decision to fire Wise, according to the agenda.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
WTAP

Jackson County W. Va. teen in custody; accused of bringing gun on school bus

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A 15-year-old Jackson County W. Va. student is in custody after being found with a gun on a school bus, according to authorities. According to a Facebook post from Jackson County Schools, schools officials let the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department know about a report of a weapon in a student’s backpack on the school bus.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Four finalists announced in Wood County Schools superintendent search

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, the Wood County Board of Education has announced four finalists in the search for a new Wood County Schools superintendent. The four finalists are Richard Duncan, Michael Fling, Walter Saunders, and Christie Willis. The board conducted interviews on March 25, behind...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Government
County
Wood County, WV
Wood County, WV
Education
Parkersburg, WV
Education
Wood County, WV
Government
WacoTrib.com

Connally, Aquilla school districts work to inform voters for May bond elections

Leaders of Connally Independent School District and Aquilla Independent School District are rolling out special lesson plans this spring. Potential May 7 voters are the audience, and the facts of multi-million-dollar bonds to fund facility improvements are the curriculum. Connally ISD officials hope a second time is the charm for...
AQUILLA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkersburg High School#Wtap#Williamston High School#Wv School
The Daily Record

Northwestern school board gets lesson on school tax levies, finances

KEY ACTION Wayne County Auditor Jarra Underwood offered a tax lesson and pointed out resources available on the Auditor's Office website. DISCUSSION Underwood explained such topics as taxable value of school districts, levies and the funds they generate, and the difference between inside and outside mills. Underwood also covered the different types of levies and encouraged board members and others to become familiar with "a lot of nice tools" related to school funding on the auditor's website.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County Career Fair

More than 150 Levy County students took part in the Levy Career Fair, held last week in partnership with CareerSource CLM, the School Board of Levy County, College of Central Florida and Mid-FL Regional Manufacturers Association. During the expo, students rotated into three distinct sessions:. Career Fair – where students...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WTRF- 7News

“A battle worth fighting for:” Brooke County Schools workers, retirees to receive nearly $20K in stipends from levy

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) They are calling it a battle worth fighting for. That word tonight from Alex Risovich, the attorney for Brooke County WVEA members. The Brooke County Board of Education just settled a grievance that was filed in 2020 by the Brooke County West Virginia Education Association Members. It dealt with their stipends […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

County Commission April 4- Wood County Senior Citizens Center Update

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On today’s County Commission agenda was an update from Wood County Senior Citizens Center’s Executive Director Kelly Goedel. She gave a service delivery comparison from 2018 to 2021 that the Center provided. This included meals distributed within their building, transportation and in-home services. Through...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTAP

Community tool shed opens to the public in Parkersburg on April 11

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first ever community toolshed in West Virginia will open in Parkersburg on April 11. April 11 is also the date when residents are allowed to begin submitting applications to become a member of this toolshed. The toolshed is only available to those who live in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Ball, Wilma Dean

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wilma Dean Ball, 88 of Parkersburg, WV passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She was born December 26, 1933 in Boone County, WV. Wilma graduated from Glenville State College – continued education at West Virginia University with a Masters Degree. She taught grades six and seven at Danville Grade School and retired from Wood County after thirty-four years of teaching. She also worked for the FBI for two years and three summers. Wilma attended Stout Memorial United Methodist Church where she was active in Rachel Circle, Wesleyannas and Sunday School Class. She was a member of ALPHA DELTA KAPPA where she was a Golden Sister. Her favorite places to visit were the Canaan Valley area and Panama City Beach, FL. Wilma was a History Buff and liked visiting WV Historical sites. She believed in saving the environment by recycling and upcycling and liked to take care of flower gardens and postage gardens. Thanks to Darcie Conner for kindness and skill in managing Wilma’s care.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Lemley, Helen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen Lemley, 85, of Parkersburg, WV passed away March 30, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Crisis averted: How an attempted school shooting was shut down

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - An attempted school shooting was stopped in its tracks Wednesday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said of the incident, “This wasn’t simply a show and tell gone wrong. This wasn’t sort of an irresponsible type thing. There was a plan in place...and we use this analogy. This was kind of like a team driving 99 down a field and they’re at the goal line and they fumble.”
RIPLEY, WV
WTAP

W. Va. highway cleanup program taking registrations for event

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s highway cleanup event is set for this month, and the state Department of Environmental Protection is taking registrations. Individuals and organizations can register to pick up trash on state-maintained roads. The Adopt-A-Highway program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests for...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Former opioids prosecutor appointed to W. Va. high court

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A former federal prosecutor and West Virginia native who comes from generations of coal miners has been appointed to the state’s highest court. C. Haley Bunn of Oceana, Wyoming County, will join the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Bunn fills the seat vacated by former Justice Evan Jenkins, who resigned to return to the private practice of law in February.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy