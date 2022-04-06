ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batchtown, IL

Batchtown man faces weapon, drug charges

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDEf8_0f0b3FCn00
Police blotter (The Telegraph)

JERSEYVILLE – A Batchtown man faces several felony charges after he allegedly was found to have weapons and drugs during a traffic stop.

Michael J. Eilerman, 31, of Batchtown, was charged by the Jersey County State’s Attorney’s Office on March 31 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Super Class 3 felony, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, on March 29 Eilerman allegedly was driving a 2009 Kawasaki passenger vehicle when he was stopped by a Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputy in Jerseyville. He allegedly had firearm ammunition and less than five grams of methamphetamine. It was noted he has a prior felony conviction, making him ineligible to possess weapons or ammunition.

Bail was set at $30,000.

In an unrelated case, Joshua A. Whitehead, 30, of Collinsville, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and driving while driver’s license is revoked, both Class 4 felonies.

According to court documents, on March 31 Whitehead allegedly was driving a 1999 Dodge Durango in Jerseyville when he attempted to flee from a police officer, reaching speeds in excess of 21 miles above the posted speed limit; and was driving with a revoked license.

Bail was set at $30,000.

Comments / 1

Related
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Two face meth manufacturing charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batchtown, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Batchtown, IL
City
Jerseyville, IL
Jersey County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Jerseyville, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Jersey County, IL
City
Collinsville, IL
The Independent

‘Smiling shooter’ in murder spree at Sonic drive-in pleads guilty and asks for death penalty, prosecutor says

A suspect accused of going on a deadly shooting spree at a Sonic drive-in in Nebraska has pleaded guilty and wishes to be executed, prosecutors say.Roberto Silva, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several other crimes in November 2020, after he allegedly opened fire at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, killing two employees and wounding two others.On Monday, Mr Silva suddenly changed his plea to guilty to all 15 charges, according to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office. In a letter to the prosecutors, he also asked to be put to death.“He stated, basically, in my words,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Reckless Driving#Kawasaki#Dodge
KATV

Twenty-two arrests made in early morning drug operation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested in West Memphis early Wednesday morning in the third phase of an ongoing federal drug investigation. Operation "Money Don't Sleep" is an investigation initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department aimed at lowering violent crime stemming from the distribution of illegal drugs.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Telegraph

Wood River man charged with armed violence

EDWARDSVILLE - A Wood River man faces withweapons and drug charges after a March 10 incident. Louis A. Reed, 39, of Wood River, was charged March 11 with armed violence and unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class X felonies; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony and improper lane usage, a Class P misdemeanor. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
WOOD RIVER, IL
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Telegraph

Two charged with Alton armed robbery

EDWARDSVILLE - Two men were charged with armed robbery after using a handgun to rob a 17-year-old in Alton Tuesday. Trent M. Sanders, 20, of Cottage Hills, and Jason W. Pellazari, 20, of South Roxana, were each charged March 17 with armed robbery, a Class X felony. Sanders also was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCIA

Suspects in 2021 triple murder face felony charges

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Grand Jury recently returned indictments in several cases filed by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, including the cases of three suspects in a 2021 triple murder. Joseph Hemborough is facing charges of first-degree murder (9 counts), armed robbery, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

East Alton man charged with felony DUI

EDWARDSVILLE - An East Alton man was charged Monday with felony DUI by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Damian M. Moore, 24, of East Alton, was charged March 14 with aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked/suspended, a Class 4 felony; and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
EAST ALTON, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Teen died experimenting with drugs at friend’s house, Missouri cops say. Two charged

Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children. Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Telegraph

Collinsville man indicted on 6 felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Collinsville man has been indicted on drug and weapons charges. Terry L. King, 37, of Collinsville, was indicted for armed violence and unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class X felonies, as well as two counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 2 felonies; escape, a Class 3 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Eyewitness News

2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich. Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday. People had reported that...
NORWICH, CT
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy