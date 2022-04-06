Batchtown man faces weapon, drug charges

Police blotter (The Telegraph)

JERSEYVILLE – A Batchtown man faces several felony charges after he allegedly was found to have weapons and drugs during a traffic stop.

Michael J. Eilerman, 31, of Batchtown, was charged by the Jersey County State’s Attorney’s Office on March 31 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Super Class 3 felony, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, on March 29 Eilerman allegedly was driving a 2009 Kawasaki passenger vehicle when he was stopped by a Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputy in Jerseyville. He allegedly had firearm ammunition and less than five grams of methamphetamine. It was noted he has a prior felony conviction, making him ineligible to possess weapons or ammunition.

Bail was set at $30,000.

In an unrelated case, Joshua A. Whitehead, 30, of Collinsville, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and driving while driver’s license is revoked, both Class 4 felonies.

According to court documents, on March 31 Whitehead allegedly was driving a 1999 Dodge Durango in Jerseyville when he attempted to flee from a police officer, reaching speeds in excess of 21 miles above the posted speed limit; and was driving with a revoked license.

Bail was set at $30,000.