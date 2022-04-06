River level running low

John Badman|The Telegraph Despite local rains, the Mississippi River is low with long exposed sandy beaches in the greater Alton area. A great blue heron stands in the shallows, which would normally be a couple of feet deep with water, and watches the waves come ashore. The locks and dam system on the river usually drops the level of the pool in the spring to compensate for spring rains. At the Alton Marina, the public boat launch area under the Clark Bridge is so low that officials have closed the ramp to use. (John Badman)

ALTON — Despite local rains, the Mississippi River is low with long exposed sandy beaches in the greater Alton area.

A great blue heron on Tuesday could be seen standing in the shallows which would normally be a couple of feet deep with water, watching the waves come ashore.

At the Alton Marina, the public boat launch area under the Clark Bridge is so low that officials have closed the ramp to use.

The locks and dam system on the river usually drops the level of the pool in the spring to compensate for spring rains.