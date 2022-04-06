ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

River level running low

By John Badman
 2 days ago
John Badman|The Telegraph Despite local rains, the Mississippi River is low with long exposed sandy beaches in the greater Alton area. A great blue heron stands in the shallows, which would normally be a couple of feet deep with water, and watches the waves come ashore. The locks and dam system on the river usually drops the level of the pool in the spring to compensate for spring rains. At the Alton Marina, the public boat launch area under the Clark Bridge is so low that officials have closed the ramp to use. (John Badman)

ALTON — Despite local rains, the Mississippi River is low with long exposed sandy beaches in the greater Alton area.

A great blue heron on Tuesday could be seen standing in the shallows which would normally be a couple of feet deep with water, watching the waves come ashore.

At the Alton Marina, the public boat launch area under the Clark Bridge is so low that officials have closed the ramp to use.

The locks and dam system on the river usually drops the level of the pool in the spring to compensate for spring rains.

The Telegraph

Rainy reflection

WOOD RIVER - Motorists had a chance Tuesday to reflect on April's showers. Water was pooling on most roadways across the area. And with more rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, April showers will likely bring plenty of May flowers. Friday's forecast also holds a chance of snow, with temperatures dropping to near freezing. But the mercury is expected to climb again starting next week, with possible highs in the 70s.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Pedaling toward the weekend

ALTON — A hearty bicycle rider gets in his exercise this week riding on the paved trail across the top of the levee along Illinois 143 in Alton. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s and 60s for the weekend.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
