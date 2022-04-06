Carlinville Olympian Kelsey Card retiring from competition

Former Carlinville High School and University of Wisconsin throwing standout Kelsey Card, a two-time Olympian, has decided to retire from competition. She will turn 30 in August.

It seems as if Kelsey Card has been throwing the discus and putting the shot forever.

At least that's how it seems to her. Actually, it's been just a little more than 20 years. At any rate, Card, a two-time Olympian, as well as a standout at Wisconsin and a state champion at Carlinville High School, has decided she has competed for the final time.

She has decided to retire from competition.

It was a difficult decision, one Card said she made tearfully, partially on mountain tops in two continents.

"I cried about this decision on top of two different mountains," said Card, who was vacationing with her in-laws in the Alps last fall and in November visited her sister, who lives near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Northern Georgia.

"It was so beautiful and I really gave it a lot of thought," Card said. "A sense of calm came over me and I knew it was the right decision.

"The moment I fully accepted that I was retiring was about 5 a.m. on a plane on my way back home to Wisconsin from Georgia. I was crying and the other people on the plane probably wondered what was wrong with me."

Card said she began the process of making the choice right after competing in the discus at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

"I sat down with my coach after Tokyo (Olympics)," Card said Tuesday in a phone interview. "He asked me if throwing makes me happy anymore. I actually came to the decision that no, it doesn't. Actual competition doesn't.

"Like (TV organizing expert) Marie Kondo would say, 'It doesn't spark joy in me anymore.'"

Card said she's "a little young" for the average female thrower retirement age.

"Technically I'm younger than the average age," she said. "They say women throwers don't peak until they're 30.

"I turn 30 in August, but I've given it all I can."

Card finished 28th in the discus in Tokyo. In the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Card was 25th. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Olympics were set off a year to 2021.

Card performed on national and international stages often during her throwing career. She won titles and finished high in events all over the world. In 2016, while at Wisconsin, she won the individual championship at the Big Ten Conference outdoor track and field championships and took first place for All-American honors at the NCAA discus championships in discus.

At Carlinville High School, Card won enough state championships in throwing to fill a trophy case. As a junior at CHS, Card broke the all-time IHSA state meet record in the discus. She was the four-time IHSA Class 1A shot put and discus champion and was the four-time Carlinville team MVP. She was also a four-time indoor state champion in shot put.

When Kelsey was in grade school, a decision by her father, Thomas Card, was the first step on her Olympic journey.

"My dad made me learn how to throw the discus when I was in the fifth grade," she said. "He was showing my older sister how to throw and he said to me, 'I'll teach you, too.'

"Some people might say he created a monster," she said with a laugh. "I've been doing it a long time."

Card said putting the decision behind her means she can pursue other life goals, including expanding to full-time her counseling practice in Madison, Wisc, where she lives with her husband, Andrew Bartsch. She has a Master's degree in Marriage and Family Therapy.

She also hinted that she's an incurable volunteer coach and might take some steps in that direction as well.

Then there's that upcoming 30th birthday in August.

"My mom and I are celebrating by going to see Lady Gaga in Chicago," she said.

Also a standout in volleyball and basketball at CHS, she performed at high level in both. After settling on pursuing her dreams as a thrower, is was Katy bar the door.

The memories are thick, dating back to her time as a youngster and as a teen at CHS. As an Olympian, a college star, and a state high school champion, there are of course plenty from those meets. But Card said some of her fondest memories are not.

"I remember the Outdoor Big 10 championships my senior year at Wisconsin. My coach asked me if I wanted to try the hammer throw," she said. "Just go out and have fun."

She did just that and earned a bronze medal.

"I practiced it one or two days before the competition," Card said, "and somehow, I ended up getting third. It was just fun. I really don't even like the hammer throw."

One of her fondest memories actually involves a day in Spanish class at Carlinville High School.

"I remember when they announced that the 2016 Olympics would be in Rio," Card said. "It was in 2009 and I was in Spanish class at Carlinville. A friend of mine, Spencer Keck, smiled at me and said 'You're going to Rio.'

"I said, 'No way.'"

Turns out Spencer Keck was right.