Clay County, AR

Blown bicycle tire mistook as a gun shot

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies were on the scene of an incident that took place Tuesday evening on...

www.kait8.com

Kait 8

Woman arrested, accused of attacking nurse

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Forrest City woman will be in court next month after Jonesboro police said she punched a nurse in the face and attacked her. Shasta Davis, 32, was arrested on suspicion of battery-2nd degree after the March 31 incident at St. Bernards Behavioral Health on East Johnson Avenue.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Search continues after chase on Highway 141

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are searching for a driver who fled after a chase Friday afternoon on Highway 141 in Greene County. The chase ended up in Craighead County on Church Street in Jonesboro, Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said. A deputy saw a vehicle going recklessly on 731...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

‘Extremely malnourished’ dogs found abandoned, owner arrested

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County woman is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond after investigators say she abandoned her dogs without food or water. District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Tuesday to charge 31-year-old Joanna Richmond of Lafe with two counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat, or equine.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Authorities investigate golf course vandalism

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities want to know who drove a vehicle onto a golf course over the weekend, causing thousands of dollars in damage. The Cherokee Village Suburban Improvement District said the damage happened on the putting green at the South Golf Course on Laguana Drive. Police believe...
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KATV

Twenty-two arrests made in early morning drug operation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested in West Memphis early Wednesday morning in the third phase of an ongoing federal drug investigation. Operation "Money Don't Sleep" is an investigation initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department aimed at lowering violent crime stemming from the distribution of illegal drugs.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
IUKA, MS
THV11

Police name lead suspect in death of Arkansas teen found in ditch

MALVERN, Ark. — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that they have identified a suspect in connection to the death of 18-year-old Daylan Ross, who was shot multiple times and found in a ditch last week. According to the press release, police held interviews with multiple witnesses...
MALVERN, AR
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA

