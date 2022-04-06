ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle Park, NJ

Jersey Proud: Police host egg hunt at pre-school in Roselle Park

By News 12 Staff
Police in Roselle Park helped put a smile on the faces of some youngsters Tuesday by hosting an egg hunt.

Roselle Park, NJ
