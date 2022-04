In this weeks Active Adventures, Meteorologist Ken Slama tries his hand at pickleball. There is a regular group of players at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center on Rice Lake Rd. who play several times a week. They are very friendly and welcoming to all who are interested in picking up the game regardless of skill level. More information about pickleball at DISC can be found here.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO